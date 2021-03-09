Digital media accounts for 70% of spending on MENA ad space in 2020

Digital media channels cornered close to 70 percent of the $6.5 billion spent on advertising in 2020 in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, fueled by the pandemic-induced consumer switch to the virtual world, market research shows.

Within digital media, social media is fast emerging as the most preferred channel for advertisers, cornering as much as 30 percent of the total ad pie in the region last year, according to the report by RedSeer Consulting, a leading global consultancy major.

The report, exclusively shared with Arabian Business, also projected the share of spending on social media ad space to jump to 32 percent of the total $7.5 billion market in 2021. Other digital channels are slated to share 39 percent of the total spending.

The share of traditional media channels, including print and television – which for decades dominated the ad world – is projected to shrink next year to 29 percent, down from 31 percent.

Significantly, the traditional media channels cornered the highest market share of 38 percent of the total ad spend in 2019, while social media’s share 26 percent, and all other digital media channels combined accounted for 36 percent.

YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp receive a majority of ad revenue within this subset.

The study also showed that despite the pandemic, the total spent on ads dropped marginally to $6.5 billion in 2020 from $6.6 billion in the previous year in the MENA region.

Sector experts said digital media has been a prominent sector for a while and with consumer preferences becoming more and more digital, the ad industry has shifted its focus in tandem.

Sandeep Ganediwalla, managing partner of RedSeer Consulting.

“Social media has democratized advertising. While large corporates are leveraging this medium wholeheartedly, a big driver for the growth [of digital and social media channels] has been the small and medium enterprises,” Sandeep Ganediwalla, managing partner of RedSeer Consulting, told Arabian Business.

Vikas Attri, founder of the Dubai-based icecream startup Pedalo Gelato, also agreed with the latest trend.

“Today digital and social platforms are very effective, as the cost per reach is much lower than traditional media and it’s also much faster to reach your customer,” Attri said.

“This is even more necessary for startups like us,” Attri told Arabian Business.

The RedSeer study also revealed that conversational commerce – or c-commerce – is expected to be the next big thing in the UAE, with online awareness and adoption on the rise in the country.

“In the UAE, already 90 percent of consumers are aware of conversational buying and one-quarter of them have already bought something on the chat-based medium,” the report said.

YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp are the focus among the social media channels.

According to the report, with social media becoming a larger part of the discovery and selection stage, it is expected that in 2021, a broader segment consumer purchase journey will begin to move to these channels.

“Social media channels would provide an end-to-end buying experience on their platforms,” the report said.

Senior executives at fast emerging social platforms also reiterated this trend.

“Simply stated, digital provides something that traditional has struggled with, and that is the ‘what’s next?’ Consumers have come to value simplicity and frictionless experience design,” Jochen Bischoff, Head of Consumer Business Partnerships – GCC at ByteDance, developer of video-sharing social networking services and apps TikTok and Douyin, told Arabian Business.

“Digital channels can continuously adapt to these principles, while allowing advertisers to measure ROI (return on investment) in real time,” he added.

Bischoff also said in the MENA region, even during the pre-Covid-19 times, consumers were becoming increasingly reliant on digital channels for product discovery, delivery, and brand connection.

Jochen Bischoff, Head of Consumer Business Partnerships – GCC at ByteDance.

“This trend was accelerated by the pandemic. People, more than ever, looked to the digital space for content, experiences, and getting entertainment and products delivered in the comfort and safety of their homes,” he said.

Bischoff also pointed out that the more reliant users become on digital platforms, the harder it will be to pry them away, especially if users are increasingly becoming accustomed to getting content and entertainment – not just utility – from these sources.

Attri also said that the new way of doing things is likely here to stay.

“Customer engagement is much higher and feedback is received in real time on digital media channels. Social Media also allows for easier cross border,” Attri said.