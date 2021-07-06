AB Tech Forum: Unlocking the digital economy

The future for some is an undiscovered country, but for the UAE it is a destination, and the journey there is already being planned.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum recently revealed his city is looking towards the next 50 years, saying that “it’s everyone’s duty to mobilise all our creative minds and our exceptional efforts to catapult Dubai’s economy to new heights”.

Connecting to that dream, Arabian Business’ live events return for their latest edition – the AB Tech Forum – to be held at the JW Marriott Marquis on July 28, supported by (TCS) Tata Consultancy Services.

Once again we’ll be joined by a panel of thought leaders and experts to unpack moves such as the formation of the new Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which is tasked with launching projects and developing studies on the new future economy.

As part of efforts to build the world’s best digital infrastructure and transform the emirate into an international technology hub, we’ll dive into efforts to develop the digital economy including the recently launched DMCC Crypto Centre, an ecosystem for businesses operating in the cryptographic and blockchain sectors, and the new DIFC Innovation Hub, which seeks to spur innovation and entrepreneurship in the fintech sector and is part of the new Dubai Future District.

And we’ll drill down into digital transformation to explore what it means for stakeholders such as companies and what the Fourth Industrial Revolution means for companies. What can businesses do to futureproof themselves and grasp the opportunity in the months, years and decades ahead?

The brightest minds in the sector will look at what decisions business leaders need to make now to ready themselves for the realities of the digital economy – whether that’s enterprise software, AI, data management, communication, e-commerce, marketing and the ever-increasing concerns of cyber-security.

