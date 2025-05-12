Dubai real estate: Property sales jump 23% in April, says Betterhomes report

The Dubai real estate market recorded 15,213 sales transactions in April, totalling AED46.18 billion in value, marking a 23.1 per cent increase compared to March figures.

The average price per square foot rose by 2.05 per cent to AED1,730, reflecting continued price appreciation in the emirate’s real estate sector.

Off-plan properties constituted 59 per cent of all transactions, whilst secondary market sales increased their market share to 41 per cent, up from 38 per cent in March, indicating a resurgence in ready property purchases.

Dubai off-plan sales lead while secondary market gains ground

Apartments dominated the market, with studios and one-bedroom units accounting for more than two-thirds of all transactions.

Villa and townhouse sales remained robust, with particular interest in four and five-bedroom properties, suggesting ongoing demand for spacious family accommodation.

Motor City, Dubai Marina, and Dubai Land emerged as the most active areas for apartment sales, whilst Dubai Hills Estate, Al Furjan, and Jumeirah Golf Estates led villa transactions.

“April was another strong month for Dubai real estate. It’s encouraging to see interest coming from both investors and end-users. It’s not just about the big numbers; it’s about consistent demand across a wide range of communities and property types. Communities like Dubai Hills Estate and Motor City are seeing real traction, which tells us people aren’t just buying for investment. They’re buying to live, to grow, and to stay,” Christopher Cina, Director of Sales at Betterhomes said.

Rental market holds position despite transaction decrease

The rental sector registered 29,423 transactions in April, representing a 23 per cent decrease from March figures.

However, Betterhomes reported a 1.2 per cent increase in tenant enquiries, suggesting demand remains strong despite fewer completed rental agreements.

Average annual apartment rentals stood at AED140,000, with Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT), and Dubai Land proving the most popular communities for tenants.

Villa rentals commanded an average of AED296,000 per annum, with Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai Hills Estate, and Jumeirah Village Triangle attracting significant interest from families.

The townhouse segment maintained stability with average annual rents of AED226,800. Damac Hills 2 recorded a 2.4 per cent rent increase, highlighting growing popularity of newer master-planned communities among tenants.