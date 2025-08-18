Dubai real estate sector recorded $4.4bn of transactions last week, including $27m apartment

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED16.29bn ($4.4bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.

Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED10.96bn ($3bn), according to Land Department data.

In total there were 4,695 sales transactions recorded between August 11 and August 15.

Dubai real estate last week

Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:

An apartment in Selicon Star 2 in Silicon Oasis sold for AED100m ($27.2m)

An apartment in Bugatti Residences by Binghatti in Business Bay sold for AED57m ($15.5m)

An apartment in One Casa at Dubai Water Canal sold for AED52.8m ($14.4m)

The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED4.32bn ($1.2bn) last week.

Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED1bn ($275m).