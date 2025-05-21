Ras Al Khaimah properties lure large tourist arrivals, high-end buyers fuelled by Dubai access

Ras Al Khaimah is witnessing a surge in investor interest for luxury beachfront properties of late, with demand far outpacing availability, triggering a spike in prices for off-plan luxury properties and several projects selling out even before their official launches, industry players said.

The demand surge is seeing many developers rushing to launch high-end, fully furnished apartments with uninterrupted sea views and private 1,000-foot beaches to boot, raising the bar for luxury living in the scenic emirate.

Ras Al Khaimah is also seeing a strong demand for branded residences, enticing many internationally renowned brands to team up with local developers to push up the ‘luxe’ factor of developments by delivering top-tier amenities and world-class property management – adding strong investment value for wealthy buyers, sector experts said.

Sora Beach Residences by AARK Developers, Pelagia and Aqua Arc by BNW – both on Al Marjan Island – and RAK Properties’ resort-inspired living project Mirasol, in collaboration with Spanish Michelin star chef Vicente Torres, are among a slew of projects which are already announced, while several other high-end beachfront projects are said to be unveiled soon.

“Such projects signal RAK’s fast-paced evolution into a luxury hospitality and investment magnet,” Olga Pankina, Chief Operations Officer, Whitewill, a leading real estate company that operates primarily in the Middle East and Russia, focusing on the sale of new developments, told Arabian Business.

“Once viewed as a tranquil alternative to Dubai’s fast-paced environment, Ras Al Khaimah today is carving out a distinctive identity as one of the UAE’s most dynamic real estate markets,” she said.

Pankina said that though RAK’s residential pipeline is projected to add over 14,000 new units between 2026 and 2029, with branded residences accounting for 5,600 of them, this may still fall short of meeting the growing appetite of buyers.

Senior executives at some of the other leading developers said the government-backed infrastructure development and the expected upsurge in inbound tourist arrivals on the back of the much-touted $3.9 billion Wynn Al Marjan Island casino project are acting as additional catalysts for the rising investment interest in the emirate’s real estate sector.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/abmajlis-arabianbusiness/2004638" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank">Inside Ras Al Khaimah’s economic revolution | A chat with the CEO shaping UAE’s next business hub, Ramy Jallad</a>

Upcoming infrastructure projects like the Etihad Rail and the expansion of Ras Al Khaimah International Airport are adding to the lure for international investors, they said.

“RAK is firmly transitioning from a ‘rising star’ to an established powerhouse in the UAE’s property sector,” an industry executive said.

Ras Al Khaimah’s rising property demand

Pankina said RAK’s appeal to investors stems from a perfect convergence of factors.

“First, the burgeoning tourism sector, with ambitious targets to welcome a projected 3.5 million visitors annually by 2030, is creating an ever-growing demand for both short-term rentals and high-end residential properties.

“Second, compared to Dubai, where luxury prices have reached record highs, RAK still offers a far more accessible entry point, typically 40–45 per cent more affordable, without sacrificing on quality or prestige,” she said.

However, Property Finder data showed that off-plan property prices in Ras Al Khaimah have significantly increased compared to last year, particularly in luxury segments.

Sought-after locations like Al Marjan Island, Mina Al Arab and Al Hamra Village are experiencing year-on-year price increases, fuelled by both end-users and investors recognising the emirate’s long-term value, the report said.

Industry players said adding to Ras Al Khaimah’s attractiveness is its unique lifestyle offering serene beaches, breathtaking mountain landscapes, and a slower-paced, wellness-centric way of life that stands in stark contrast to the high-energy atmosphere of other emirates.

“For many homeowners, RAK offers the ideal blend of tranquillity, luxury, and accessibility,” an industry executive said.

The executive said ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) are among the first movers, drawn to the exclusivity of branded residences and the potential for long-term capital appreciation.

Data from Property Finder showed that off-plan property prices in Ras Al Khaimah have increased significantly compared to last year, particularly in the luxury segments. Image: Shutterstock

RAK’s rising global appeal

Industry insiders said expatriate residents from Dubai and Abu Dhabi are also seen increasingly investing in residential properties in Ras Al Khaimah, viewing them as a compelling lifestyle upgrade or secondary investment opportunity.

Institutional investors, on the other hand, are attracted by the rising rental yields in view of the surge in tourist arrivals, they said.

The Whitewill COO said there is also a growing wave of international interest, with significant inflows were recorded from buyers in the US, the UK, Europe, the CIS, and China in 2024.

“All these overseas investors are looking for promising alternatives to the UAE’s more saturated markets,” she said.

Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic location – offering proximity to Dubai and easy access via Ras Al Khaimah International Airport – further strengthens its appeal to global investors, Pankina said.

Sector experts said RAK’s development is strongly supported by national and local government initiatives, including 100 per cent foreign ownership, zero income and capital gains tax, and the Golden Visa programme – all designed to encourage long-term investment.

At the local level, billions of dirhams are being invested in infrastructure upgrades, eco-tourism projects, and smart city initiatives.

Strategic partnerships with global developers are further reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s reputation as a safe and sustainable investment destination, they said.

Pankina said the future for Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate market looks exceptionally promising, with globally renowned projects nearing completion, a strong government-backed growth strategy, and ever-increasing international attention.