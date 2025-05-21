Dubai real estate: OMNIYAT’s ENARA signals new era for premium commercial property

OMNIYAT, a leading developer in Dubai’s ultra-luxury real estate sector , has announced that its commercial project, ENARA by OMNIYAT, in Marasi Bay’s Burj Khalifa District, is nearly fully sold out following its 2025 launch.

With only two of 34 units remaining, the project responds to a shortage of ‘Grade A’ office spaces driven by demand from global corporations, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and family offices.

The development aligns with Dubai’s rising demand for premium office spaces, evidenced by a 12 per cent increase in ‘Grade A’ office rents in 2024 and over 95 per cent occupancy in super-luxury office towers.

ENARA by OMNIYAT is part of OMNIYAT’s strategy to redefine Marasi Bay as an ultra-luxury waterfront destination, complementing projects like The Lana, Dorchester Collection, VELA, and VELA Viento.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT, said: “OMNIYAT has a legacy of creating architectural masterpieces that elevate living and working environments. ENARA by OMNIYAT embodies our philosophy of ‘The Art of Elevation’, blending creativity, quality, and exclusivity. Inspired by the Arabic word for ‘enlightenment’ or ‘light’, ENARA is designed to illuminate ambition, inspire innovation, and shape the future of corporate leadership.”

ENARA offers 34 flexible office spaces with high ceilings, full-height windows, and landscaped terraces, designed for single tenants with private lift access.

The project is expected to achieve Platinum WELL Certification for occupant health and LEED Platinum certification for sustainability, alongside Platinum pre-certifications for WiredScore and SmartScore, reflecting advanced digital infrastructure.

Smart Building Management Systems will optimise energy efficiency through automated lighting, air-conditioning, and environmental controls.

The development features amenities such as a Private Members’ Club with fine dining, a luxurious bar, coffee lounges, and a spa with a lap pool, sauna, steam room, and a fitness centre.

A landscaped sky deck, events space, and a business lounge with meeting facilities to enhance its appeal as a workspace for productivity and collaboration.

ENARA by OMNIYAT marks the first phase of OMNIYAT’s plan to reshape Dubai’s ultra-luxury commercial landscape, with another project planned in Downtown Dubai.

The development underscores OMNIYAT’s role in shaping Dubai’s aesthetic, cultural, and economic landscape through bespoke residential, hospitality, and retail spaces.