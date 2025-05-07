Dubai International Airport upgrades security with advanced Smiths Detection screening technology

Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), an autonomous corporate entity attached to the Dubai Aviation City Corporation, announced the award of a formal contract to Smiths Detection to deploy advanced checkpoint screening technologies across all terminals at Dubai International Airport (DXB) .

The multi-year contract covers the installation of HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX Model-S computed tomography scanners in Terminals 1, 2, and 3, aiming to enhance security, operational efficiency, and passenger flow.

These cutting-edge scanners offer high-resolution 3D imaging and allow passengers to keep electronics and liquids in their bags during screening, significantly improving processing time and convenience.

Certified by international regulatory bodies such as TSA and ECAC, the systems are equipped with iCMORE automatic object recognition software.

The initiative, announced on the opening day of Airport Show 2025, aligns with Dubai’s vision for a secure, seamless, and future-ready airport infrastructure, reinforcing its position as a global leader in aviation, DAEP said.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group, said Dubai continues to lead the world in aviation excellence by investing in the latest security screening technologies.

“This project strengthens passenger safety, enhances the travel experience, and reinforces Dubai’s reputation as a global aviation hub,” he said.

Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation, said selecting Smiths Detection reflects the organisation’s commitment to smart infrastructure integration across its airports.

“It is an investment in operational efficiency and the safety of millions of travellers as we build the airports of the future,” he said.

Tom Squier, Managing Director of Smiths Detection Middle East, said the company is honoured to collaborate with Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects to help secure one of the world’s busiest airports.

“Our advanced screening solutions will enhance detection efficiency and support Dubai’s vision for safe and smart air travel,” he said.

The project forms part of Dubai’s broader strategy for intelligent airport transformation.