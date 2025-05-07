Presight’s strongest quarter to date delivers $153.5mn revenue in Q1

Abu Dhabi’s Presight AI Holding reported its strongest quarter to date, achieving revenue of AED563.9 million (US$153.55 million), a 115.1 per cent increase year-on-year, in the first quarter of 2025.

Reflecting Presight’s accelerated global expansion, international revenue surged five-fold to AED127 million (US$34.6 million). The company secured AED1.44 billion (US$390 million) in new orders, contributing to an expanded backlog of AED3.87 billion (US$1.05 billion), up 29 per cent from 31 December 2024.

EBITDA grew 71.9 per cent YoY to reach AED141 million (US$38.4 million). Profit after tax rose by 33.6 per cent on a like-for-like 9 per cent tax basis, or 25.1 per cent including the UAE’s Pillar 2 guidance for global minimum tax, totalling to a 15 per cent corporate tax rate.

In its filing with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), Presight said 98.8 per cent of total revenue was derived from multi-year contracts, “underscoring the company’s long-term customer engagement model and revenue visibility”.

During the quarter, the company generated positive operating cash flow of AED60.4 million (US$16.45 million) and maintained a cash and equivalents position of AED1.97 billion (US$540 million). Presight remains an entirely debt-free company.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, commented: “The strong momentum witnessed during the last quarter of 2024 has accelerated during Q1 of 2025. We continued to strengthen our role as a strategic partner to governments and large enterprises across high-growth markets, like supporting digital transformation, optimising public services, and driving national resilience through the application of AI.

“In the past quarter, we saw our presence in Kazakhstan scale rapidly, while our letter of engagement in Albania serves as a foothold for further growth and expansion across Europe.

“With our continued growth, launch of new AI products, record backlog, and increasing international footprint, our financial results reinforce Presight’s position as a world-leader in AI and digital transformation solutions.”​

During the quarter, Presight’s majority-owned subsidiary, AIQ, continued deployment of the three-year, US$340 million ENERGYai platform across ADNOC’s upstream operations – marking the world’s first large-scale rollout of agentic AI in the energy sector​.

Internationally, Presight signed a US$190 million, six-year agreement with the City of Astana to implement an AI-powered smart city transformation in Kazakhstan. It will also deploy AI-powered smart city solutions across 20 major cities in Albania, following an agreement with the country’s Ministry of Interior.

The company also unveiled Presight LifeSaver, a comprehensive AI-driven emergency and crisis response platform. Already deployed in the UAE in partnership with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), it helps government agencies and first responders manage full-emergency lifecycles more effectively.