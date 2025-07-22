Dubai’s RTA opens new driver training centre at Al Rowaiyah 3

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has approved a driver training and licensing centre at Al Rowaiyah 3 (Sector No. 5), bringing the total number of RTA driver licensing service locations to 28.

First Driving Centre operates the facility, which aims to improve service quality and accessibility across the emirate.

The centre serves residents of the area and nearby communities.

#RTA has approved a new centre for driver training and licensing services at Al Al Rowaiyah 3 (Sector No. 5). The step aligns with RTA’s efforts to improve quality and accessibility of its services across the Emirate. Operated by First Driving Centre, the facility is designed to… pic.twitter.com/6cVhT8G5KQ — RTA (@rta_dubai) July 21, 2025

New RTA driver training centre opens

The authority collaborated with First Driving Centre owners to ensure the facility meets licensing requirements with a refreshed identity and design that addresses customer expectations in appearance and on-site amenities.

The centre has begun offering services including traffic file opening, training, theoretical and practical testing, and driving licence issuance for motorcycles and light vehicles with manual and automatic transmissions. Theoretical lectures are also available.

Services will expand to cover heavy vehicles, buses, and mechanical equipment.

Operating hours run from Monday to Thursday between 7:00 AM and 8:00 PM. Friday hours are 7:00 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Saturday operations run from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM. The centre closes on Sundays, except for scheduled practical training sessions when applicable.

The authority stated the opening “represents a valuable addition to the driver training sector, aligned with the efforts of the Government of Dubai and RTA to streamline and enhance service delivery for customers.”

The centre opening forms part of RTA’s efforts to improve service quality and accessibility whilst meeting standards that define Dubai, according to the authority.