INFINITI QX80 launches in UAE with 450HP twin-turbo V6 Engine and advanced tech features

With elevated luxury, a bold exterior, the use of cutting-edge technology, exquisite Japanese craftsmanship and its most powerful engine ever, the all-new INFINITI QX80, recently launched by Al Masaood Automobiles, is all set to dazzle the UAE.

The most notable difference one would feel straightaway with the first drive is the presence of a new, powerful VR35DDTT 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine. It delivers 450 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque, a significant 50HP increase over its predecessor, and has a 9-speed automatic transmission. The power and efficiency make it a dream ride for both urban drives and rugged off-road adventures.

The INFINITI QX80 has aerodynamic lines and a two-tone roof that epitomises the company’s evolved design language, named ‘Artistry in Motion’. It has dark chrome detailing and new 22-inch wheels. The SUV is equipped with an advanced electronic air suspension system, ensuring that passengers experience optimal comfort and control across diverse terrains.

Inside the QX80, luxury abounds. It features semi-aniline leather seats, fine open-pore ash wood with metal inlays, and customisable ambient lighting with 64 colours. The INFINITI InTouch system, integrated with Google built-in, provides seamless navigation and entertainment, while ProPILOT Assist enhances driving comfort with intelligent cruise control and steering assistance.

It also has one of the most advanced camera technologies. Features like the front-wide view camera and Invisible Hood View project real-time images onto dual 14.3-inch screens. The 3D Enhanced AroundView Monitor with Moving Object Detection offers selectable viewing angles, making it easy to park and maneuver even in the tightest spaces.

The QX80 introduces the Klipsch premium audio system as a segment-first feature. The 24-speaker setup includes Individual Audio functionality that delivers personalised soundscapes to front seat occupants.

Adventure enthusiasts will find the QX80’s rear differential lock ensures performance across off-road terrain. This capability, paired with the SUV’s construction, enables the vehicle to handle diverse landscapes that appeal to Middle Eastern market preferences.

INFINITI offers the QX80 in two variants: SENSORY and AUTOGRAPH grades, targeting different customer requirements.

The SENSORY grade combines performance with practicality through its 3.5-litre V6 Turbo engine producing 450 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque. Standard equipment includes LED 3-blink turn signals, 9-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, and flexible seating configurations. Second-row captain chairs feature sliding and remote control folding mechanisms, while bench seating offers manual sliding. Both arrangements provide 12V sockets and USB Type-C charging points for passenger convenience.

The AUTOGRAPH grade targets luxury-focused buyers with enhanced design and comfort elements. This variant features a dual-tone roof available in select colour combinations. Interior appointments include quilted seating surfaces and Burgundy Semi Aniline Dot-Quilted Leather throughout.

Both seating configurations in the AUTOGRAPH grade incorporate front and second-row massage functions. The second-row console houses a touchscreen control panel for passenger operation. Additional AUTOGRAPH features include the INFINITI Light Path with exterior light carpet, plus soft leather door armrests and console trim inserts.

Al Masaood Automobiles positions the QX80 as combining luxury, performance, and technology for customers seeking elegance and capability.

Monthly financing begins at AED5,499, targeting discerning buyers looking for luxury, sophistication, technology, and power in the premium SUV segment.