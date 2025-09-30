Huairou Great Wall Marathon sets records with over 17,000 runners

The Huairou Great Wall Marathon drew more than 17,000 participants from around the world, setting new records across multiple categories in a four-day run held in cooperation with the Zayed Charity Run.

The event, held from 19 to 22 September, featured a flagship ten-kilometer runs, a robot run, a five-kilometer family run, and a dedicated runs for People of Determination on 20 September. The full and half marathons took place on 21 September. From 19 to 22 September, the “Al Bait Al Emarati” cultural fair offered a rich program of cultural activities, providing visitors an immersive experience of authentic Emirati traditions.

More than 100 Emirati runners, including men and women, participated in the marathon, showcasing national pride alongside international competitors.

The run was flagged off by Lt. General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, alongside H.E. Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China, embassy officials, and Ahmed Al Kaabi, a member of the Higher Organising Committee.

Attendees also included Liang Shuang, Mayor of Huairou; Peng Lixia, Director of the Standing Committee of the City People’s Congress; Liu Jiugang, Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Huairou; and Shi Fenghua, Deputy Director of the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau.

Following the start, Lt. General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi accompanied the Chinese officials to the Emirati Pavilion near the Great Wall of China, showcasing UAE cultural heritage, traditional crafts, cuisine, and architectural models. The delegation also visited the Zayed Charity Run Pavilion, where Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi outlined the run’s origins and humanitarian goals, noting the initiative’s contributions of more than $170 million to hospitals and medical research worldwide.

Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi said the Zayed Charity Run “has become a global model of humanitarian sport,” with more than 630,000 participants from diverse nationalities taking part since its inception. He added that the event’s success reflected the support of the UAE leadership and national institutions.

He also emphasised that cooperation between China and the UAE goes beyond promoting values of giving, reflecting mutual appreciation of shared cultural heritage and laying the foundation for a deep, sustainable partnership built on respect, cultural exchange, and a shared vision for the future.

Emirati runner Ali Al Shamsi said he was proud to finish the marathon while carrying the UAE flag alongside fellow Emirati Yaqoub Al Asmawi. Al Asmawi said every participant in both the Zayed Charity Run and the Huairou Great Wall Marathon “is a winner,” expressing happiness at achieving a new personal best.