Middle East airline traffic dipped 1 per cent in March: IATA

Middle East airline traffic dipped 1 per cent in March despite global demand for aviation increasing, according to International Air Transport Association (IATA) .

IATA released data for March 2025, showing increased passenger traffic across the world.

According to the data, total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), was up 3.3 per cent compared to March 2024.

March 2025 airline traffic

Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), was up 5.3 per cent year-on-year. The March load factor was 80.7 per cent (-1.6 ppt compared to March 2024).

Middle Eastern carriers saw a 1 per cent year-on-year decline in demand. Capacity increased 2.8 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 74.6 per cent (-2.9 ppt compared to March 2024).

The decline in demand is likely related to the timing of Ramadan which impacts travel patterns.

International airline demand rose 4.9 per cent compared to March 2024. Capacity was up 7 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 79.9 per cent (-1.7 ppt compared to March 2024).

Domestic airline demand increased 0.9 per cent compared to March 2024. Capacity was up 2.5 per cent year-on-year. The load factor was 82.0 per cent (-1.3 ppt compared to March 2024).

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, said: “Passenger demand grew by 3.3 per cent year-on-year in March, a slight strengthening from the 2.7 per cent growth reported for February. A capacity expansion of 5.3 per cent, however, outpaced the demand expansion leading to a load factor decline from record highs to 80.7 per cent systemwide.

“There remains a lot of speculation around the potential impacts of tariffs and other economic headwinds on travel. While the small decline in demand in North America needs to be watched carefully, March numbers continued to show a global pattern of growth for air travel.

“That means the challenges associated with accommodating more people who need to travel—specifically alleviating supply chain problems and ensuring sufficient airport and air traffic management capacity—remain urgent”.