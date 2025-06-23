Sharjah announces new HR law

Sharjah has introduced a major new HR law for workers in the emirate.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued a comprehensive new Decree-Law reforming the emirate’s human resources system for all government entities.

The new law will apply to every government agency in Sharjah, including those with their own HR frameworks, until updated regulations are established.

Sharjah HR laws

All entities must now report key employee data, such as salaries and work details, via designated electronic systems approved by the Department of Human Resources.

The Decree-Law aims to modernise HR practices, enhance work environments, and support overall societal progress. It introduces a unified framework for job classifications, employment systems, training, appraisals, appointments, and promotions across Sharjah’s public sector.

Key highlights include:

Priority hiring for Emiratis and children of Emirati mothers

Performance evaluations and structured training programmes

Clear grievance procedures and employment rights

New rules on working hours, leave, transfers, and bonuses

Disciplinary procedures and standards of conduct defined

Detailed end-of-service benefits and penalty mechanisms

A new permanent body, the Supreme Committee for Human Resources, will be created under the Sharjah Executive Council. This committee will:

Interpret HR laws and present guidance to the Council

Handle grievances and complaints from public sector employees

Advise on legislation and policies referred by the Ruler or Council

Take on additional duties assigned by the Executive Council

The law will come into effect once published in the official gazette, with executive regulations to follow.