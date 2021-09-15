Dubai to adopt new action plan to develop digital economy

Dubai is to adopt a new action plan designed to develop its digital economy, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Dubai Digital Economy Retreat concluded with discussions generating several practical recommendations to address existing challenges in the market, a statement said.

The two-day retreat, organised by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, supports the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai as a global digital economy capital.

The event was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy; Hamad Buamim, president and CEO of Dubai Chamber and members of the advisory board of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

Interactive workshops during the event identified key market issues and challenges, including the need to attract more digital companies and specialised talent to Dubai.

They also highlighted the high costs for companies operating in this sector, encouraging more digital start-ups and enhancing investments in growing these businesses, widening acceptance of e-commerce payments and removing barriers of entry and enhancing the quality of services operating in this space.

The action plan is structured around three pillars – enhancing the digital business environment, supporting the development of digital companies and attracting leading digital companies to Dubai.

Al Olama said the newly announced action plan lays the groundwork for developing Dubai’s digital economy strategy and ecosystem, while it is expected to create new jobs and growth opportunities.

He noted that the retreat achieved its objectives of involving private sector stakeholders in key discussions with their public sector counterparts that will shape Dubai’s future vision and enhance the emirate’s economic competitiveness in the long term.

Buamim described the retreat as an ideal platform for open and constructive dialogue “that is crucial in paving the way for major initiatives that will accelerate the next phase of Dubai’s economic growth and development”.