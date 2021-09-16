GCC’s first Madame Tussauds to open in Dubai on October 14

The world-famous wax attraction, Madame Tussauds, will open its first Gulf branch in Dubai on October 14, it was announced on Thursday.

The iconic attraction will be located within the popular island destination Bluewaters and will provide an interactive fame experience, where visitors can get up close and take pictures with 60 global stars, including 16 new wax figures from the Middle East region.

The Dubai edition is the first of its kind in the GCC and the 25th edition of the attraction globally.

The UAE’s latest tourist attraction will welcome guests seven days a week and will feature seven themed rooms – including a party area complete with an interactive dance floor, a statement said.

It added that to celebrate the launch, Madame Tussauds Dubai has a special preview ticket offer where guests can book and visit the attraction to get a sneak peek inside on October 8 and 9.

Adult tickets (11 years +) cost AED135, with tickets for children costing AED110.

According to previous reports, the waxwork museum was initially scheduled to open in 2019 in Dubai.

Madame Tussauds first opened its doors in 1835 in London, and has nearly 200 years of heritage.

To create a single life like figure it takes an artist 12 weeks in total, and during that time they document 500 precise body measurements. A figure can cost up to AED700,000 depending on the detail required.