Flynas IPO attracted $109bn in orders, retail subscription open

Saudi Arabia’s flynas has announced the opening of its retail subscription period for individual investors as part of its initial public Offering (IPO) on the Saudi Exchange.

The final flynas offer price has been set at SR80 per share, marking the top end of the previously announced price range.

This follows an overwhelming response from institutional investors, with the institutional tranche oversubscribed approximately 100 times, attracting SR409bn ($109bn) in orders from local and international investors.

Flynas IPO

Retail investors have access to 10,251,114 shares, representing 20 per cent of the total offering, while institutional investors have been allocated the remaining 80 per cent.

Subscriptions can be made through a wide network of receiving banks and capital market institutions, including:

Albilad Capital

Alinma Capital

Alistithmar Capital

Al Jazira Capital

Alkhabeer Capital

Al Rajhi Capital

ANB Capital

BSF Capital

Derayah Financial

GIB Capital

Riyad Capital

SAB Invest

Sahm Capital

SNB Capital

Yaqeen Capital

The retail subscription window will run until Sunday, 1 June 2025. Allocation will be completed by Tuesday, June 3 and refunds by Thursday, June 5.