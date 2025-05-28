Flynas IPO attracted $109bn in orders, retail subscription open

By Staff Writer

By Staff Writer
The company is offering 17.42 million new ordinary shares and 33.82 million of existing ordinary shares during the offer. Image: Shutterstock

Saudi Arabia’s flynas has announced the opening of its retail subscription period for individual investors as part of its initial public Offering (IPO) on the Saudi Exchange.

The final flynas offer price has been set at SR80 per share, marking the top end of the previously announced price range.

This follows an overwhelming response from institutional investors, with the institutional tranche oversubscribed approximately 100 times, attracting SR409bn ($109bn) in orders from local and international investors.

Retail investors have access to 10,251,114 shares, representing 20 per cent of the total offering, while institutional investors have been allocated the remaining 80 per cent.

Subscriptions can be made through a wide network of receiving banks and capital market institutions, including:

  • Albilad Capital
  • Alinma Capital
  • Alistithmar Capital
  • Al Jazira Capital
  • Alkhabeer Capital
  • Al Rajhi Capital
  • ANB Capital
  • BSF Capital
  • Derayah Financial
  • GIB Capital
  • Riyad Capital
  • SAB Invest
  • Sahm Capital
  • SNB Capital
  • Yaqeen Capital

The retail subscription window will run until Sunday, 1 June 2025. Allocation will be completed by Tuesday, June 3 and refunds by Thursday, June 5.

