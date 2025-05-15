by Staff Writer

Deyaar posts 54% increase in net profit before tax for Q1 2025

Revenue increases 32% to $117.9mn, compared to $89.26mn in Q1 2024; Net profit before tax surges to $32.62mn from $21.13mn

Deyaar Q1 2025 financial results
Earnings per share increased from 1.67 fils in Q1 2024 to 2.58 fils in Q1 2025

A 32 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue propelled Dubai-based real estate developer Deyaar to a strong start to 2025.

Revenue reached AED433 million (US$117.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to AED327.8 million (US$89.26 million) in Q1 2024. That translated to a 54 per cent YoY increase in net profit before corporate tax to AED119.8 million (US$32.62 million) from AED77.6 million (US$21.13 million) in the same quarter last year.

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar Development, commented: “Our positive financial results for Q1 2025 reflect Deyaar’s long-term strategic vision that has positioned us as a trusted and preferred developer in the UAE’s dynamic real estate landscape.

“The consistent growth that we are experiencing stems directly from our well-planned project launches and our ability to identify emerging opportunities across the emirates. Our February launch of AYA Beachfront Residences in Umm Al Quwain, our first residential venture in the emirate, has allowed us to bring Deyaar’s distinctive approach to quality and community-centered living to new markets.

“We are also pleased to announce that we are committed to launching remarkable projects in the upcoming months, which will further enhance our mission and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders.”

Established in 2002 and listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and majority-owned by Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), Deyaar has real estate ventures spanning key growth corridors and prime locations within the emirate.

