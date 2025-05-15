Dubai simplifies driving licence services with digital transformation

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has streamlined driver licensing services, consolidated services by 53 per cent from 33 to 15, as part of ongoing efforts to deliver a seamless, secure, and integrated digital service experience centred on customer satisfaction.

The move aligns with the Government of Dubai’s vision to provide public services that enhance the quality of life across the emirate.

Sultan Al Akraf, Director of Driver Licensing at the RTA’s Licensing Agency, said: “The initiative to re-engineer the customer journey and streamline the process of obtaining a driver’s licence through smart channels is part of a comprehensive roadmap aimed at enhancing RTA’s services and improving the overall customer experience.

Dubai driving licence

“The initiative focuses on harnessing advanced technologies and data integration to enhance driver licensing services and enable customers to access all RTA services through a unified app that caters to vehicle owners, drivers, and public transport users.

“This step forms part of the ‘Services 360’ plan on RTA’s Dubai App, which reflects a new, integrated vision for delivering seamless, proactive, and comprehensive services that meet customer expectations and adapt to their evolving needs.

“RTA remains committed to enhancing the quality of services provided to both corporate and individual customers in line with the highest international standards. This commitment is driven by the development of smart solutions, the provision of advanced customer services, the streamlining of procedures, and the continuous improvement of operational efficiency and sustainability.

“The re-engineering of the customer journey aims to simplify procedures by reducing the number of steps and required visits, minimising waiting times, and ultimately enhancing operational efficiency while strengthening integration with other government platforms”.

A range of services has been developed and streamlined, including:

Applying for or managing a driver’s licence

Adding new vehicle categories

Transferring a trainee’s file between driving institutes

Updating personal information

Renewing a licence

Requesting a replacement in case of loss or damage

Al Akraf added: “Proactive notifications have also been activated, and all these services are now fully accessible online via RTA’s official website through simplified steps, eliminating the need to visit service centres.

“In addition, a comprehensive suite of other driver-focused services is also available.”