Abu Dhabi to scrap road toll caps from September 1 under new rules

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre has announced major changes to the emirate’s Road Toll Executive Regulations (DARB) , aimed at improving traffic flow and easing congestion on main roads during peak hours.

Effective Monday, September 1, 2025, the evening toll period will be brought forward to run from 3pm to 7pm, while the morning period remains unchanged at 7am to 9am, Monday to Saturday.

Tolls will continue to be free on Sundays and public holidays.

Abu Dhabi road tolls

In the most significant change, the government will remove all daily and monthly toll caps for private vehicles. This ends the current limits of:

AED16 ($4.36) per day

AED200 ($54.46), AED150 ($40.84) and AED100 ($27.23) per month for the first, second, and third vehicles (and any additional vehicles) respectively

From September, a flat AED4 ($1.09) fee will apply each time a vehicle passes through a toll gate in Abu Dhabi.

The existing exemption policy remains in place for eligible groups, including People of Determination, low-income families, senior citizens, and retirees.

Q Mobility, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ), will take over management and operation of the DARB toll system, working with authorities to roll out the changes.