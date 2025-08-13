Etihad hits 2m passengers in July 2025 as fleet grows to 111 aircraft

Etihad Airways welcomed 2m passengers in July 2025 and added five new aircraft to its fleet in a record month for both growth and expansion.

The UAE’s national airline reported a 19 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger traffic, alongside a milestone rolling 12-month total of 20.3m travellers, reflecting strong global demand and its expanding network.

In July alone, the carrier’s passenger load factor rose to 90 per cent, up from 89 per cent in July 2024, signalling efficient capacity management and sustained demand.

Etihad Airways growth

Etihad’s operating fleet now stands at 111 aircraft, supporting a growing network of 81 passenger destinations, up from 76 a year earlier.

The month saw the arrival of its first Airbus A321LR, along with two Boeing 787s, an Airbus A350-1000, and an A320.

Year-to-date, Etihad has flown 12.2 million passengers, a 17 per cent increase over the same period in 2024, with an average load factor of 88 per cent versus 86 per cent last year.

Chief Executive Officer Antonoaldo Neves said: “We continue to see strong momentum in our performance, with passenger numbers in July growing by 19 per cent year-on-year. Our rolling 12-month total has surpassed 20m for the first time in our history reflecting the trust our customers place in our service and the strength of our network.”