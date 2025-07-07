Taaleem’s revenue up 18.5% to $268mn on capacity increase

Taaleem , UAE’s leading K-12 premium education provider, said its operating revenue grew 18.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to AED984.2 million (US$ 268 million) for the first nine months of academic year 2024-25 as enrolment rose 19.2 per cent YoY to 16,678 students in its premium schools and capacity was up 28 per cent to 21,574 seats with the additions of two new schools.

Net profit reached AED242.3 million (US$66 million) in the first nine months, up 7.6 per cent YoY, with a stable net profit margin of 24.6 per cent, reflecting a decline of 2.5 percentage points from the prior-year period.

Taaleem recorded an EBITDA of AED378.9 million (US$103.2 million), an 11.8 per cent YoY increase, as gross profit grew by 14.9 per cent YoY, recording AED493.5 million (US$134.4 million).

During the first nine months of the academic year, Taaleem expanded premium school capacity by 28 per cent through the acquisition of LLFP Meydan and the launch of DBS Jumeira.

The group also announced in May that it is expanding into the early education segment through the acquisition of Kids First Group (KFG), a leading GCC nursery operator. The transaction is set to add 34 nurseries to Taaleem’s portfolio.

The company’s premium and super-premium expansion continues, with DBS Mira on track to add 1,800 seats in AY2025-2026, and Harrow School Dubai receiving KHDA approval and securing a land lease in a prime location in Dubai.

Khalid Al Tayer, Chairman of Taaleem, commented: “During the first nine months of the year, we achieved meaningful growth across our premium and government partnership segments, supported by disciplined execution and a clear focus on quality.

“A key milestone this quarter was the announcement of our second Harrow International School in Dubai. Following initial approvals from KHDA and the signing of a land lease for a prime campus, which will accommodate up to 1,800 students, it is scheduled to open in the academic year 2026. This development marks a step forward in our super-premium strategy, emphasising our commitment to delivering world-class education.

“With our portfolio now comprising 38 schools and a student body exceeding 41,300, we remain well-positioned to capture further growth opportunities.”

Alan Williamson, Chief Executive Officer of Taaleem, added: “Our strong financial performance, driven by an 18.5 per cent YoY increase in operating revenue and a 7.6 per cent YoY rise in net profit, highlights the resilience of our business model and sustained demand for high-quality education across the UAE.

“These results underscore the scalability of our model and our ability to deliver value at scale. In parallel, we accelerated investment across our platform, with CAPEX reaching AED600.3 million (US$163.5 million), or 61 per cent of operating revenue, as we invested in acquisitions, new schools, and existing schools. This was supported by an increase in total debt to AED551.2 million (US$150 million), in line with our growth strategy, while our financial position remains strong with net debt at just AED 17.4 million (US$4.75 million).

“In the pipeline, we have the asset-light acquisition of KFG, poised to benefit from rising demand in the early education segment while maintaining financial prudence. With our acquisitions and expansions on track, we remain firmly focused on expanding our impact across the UAE’s education landscape.”

Premium schools remain the cornerstone of Taaleem’s operations, contributing 87.6 per cent to operating revenues. The segment comprises 12 owned and operated schools offering British, IB, American, and French curricula across eight established brands.

Premium schools’ utilisation stood at 77.3 per cent, declining 5.7 per cent YoY due to the increased capacity, with utilisation levels expected to normalise over the coming terms during the ramp-up phase of newly launched schools. The segment’s student-teacher ratio improved slightly to 13.1.

The company operates 26 government partnership schools and nurseries under long-term agreements with key public sector entities, including the Department of Education and Knowledge, Knowledge Fund Establishment, and Emirates Schools Establishment. Total capacity across the government partnerships portfolio reached 33,555 seats, up 28.6 per cent YoY, while enrolment rose 3 per cent YoY to 24,685 students. The number of schools increased to 26, following the addition of four nurseries in Q2.