Poor job market and inflation push Fed to cut interest rate for first time in 2025

The US Federal Reserve , on Wednesday, cut its interest rate by a quarter-point and said the deteriorating health of the US employment market could force it to repeat the step twice more this year.

The lowering of its short-term rate to about 4.1 per cent, down from 4.3 per cent, is the first cut by Fed since December last year. Only Stephen Miran, the White House economic adviser who was sworn in as a Fed Governor on Tuesday, cast a dissenting voice, wanting a half a percentage cut.

The markets jumped up at the time of the announcement, but the S&P 500 stock index closed down 0.1 per cent. Nasdaq also fell, by 0.33 per cent. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average moved up 0.57 per cent.

Chairman Jerome Powell said: “Our monetary policy actions are guided by our dual mandate to promote maximum employment and stable prices for the American people.

“While the unemployment rate remains low, it has edged up, job gains have slowed, and downside risks to employment have risen. At the same time, inflation has risen recently and remains somewhat elevated.

“In support of our goals, and in light of the shift in the balance of risks, today the Federal Open Market Committee decided to lower our policy interest rate by 1/4 percentage point. We also decided to continue to reduce our securities holdings.”

Unemployment rate edged up to 4.3 per cent in August but remains little changed over the past year at a relatively low level. Payroll job gains have slowed significantly to a pace of just 29 thousand per month over the past three months.

“A good part of the slowing likely reflects a decline in the growth of the labor force, due to lower immigration and lower labor force participation. Even so, labor demand has softened and the recent pace of job creation appears to be running below the ‘breakeven’ rate needed to hold the unemployment rate constant,” Powell added, saying their projection is for an unemployment rate of 4.5 per cent at the end of this year.

“In addition, wage growth has continued to moderate while still outpacing inflation. Overall, the marked slowing in both the supply of and demand for workers is unusual. In this less dynamic and somewhat softer labor market, the downside risks to employment appear to have risen.”

On inflation, Powell said it has eased significantly from its highs in mid-2022 but “remains somewhat elevated relative to our 2 per cent longer-run goal”. He added that the Fed projected inflation at 3.0 per cent at the end of the year, falling to 2.6 per cent in 2026.

Mixed message

Dan Siluk, Head of Global Short Duration & Liquidity and Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, commented on the rate cut: “The Federal Reserve resumed its easing cycle with a 25bp rate cut, citing rising risks to employment. The statement struck a dovish tone, acknowledging slowing job gains and softening labour conditions. Yet, the Fed also noted that inflation remains elevated, and its own projections show stronger growth and falling unemployment – a curious backdrop for rate cuts.

“The dot plot now implies two more cuts this year, but Powell downplayed its significance, framing the outlook as “more balanced” rather than decisively tilted toward labour market risks. The SEP (survey of economic projections) revisions, including higher inflation, higher GDP, and lower unemployment, raise questions about the internal consistency of the Fed’s policy path.

“Markets may welcome the easing bias, but the messaging remains nuanced and far from a full pivot.”

Beneficial for UAE businesses, property investors

Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer, Century Financial, said the rate cut could further boost business in the UAE, given the currency peg between the UAE Dirham and the US Dollar.

Effective today (Thursday), the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has also cut the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) by 25 basis points – from 4.40 per cent to 4.15 per cent.

“This move will lower borrowing costs in the UAE, thereby driving lending activity, credit growth, and business investment in the region. While banks might earn lower NIMs due to a decline in interest rates, its impact could be offset by heightened lending activity, particularly in the SME sector,” said Valecha.

“Both businesses and individuals would benefit from more attractive loan rates, which could help UAE residents with mortgages or personal loans tied to variable rates. This could also ease debt servicing burdens and improve asset quality. Furthermore, a reduction in mortgage rates could benefit property investors, while developers could access more favorable funding conditions, potentially speeding up project launches.

“Although rate cuts generally reduce returns from traditional investments like fixed deposits, they may encourage gains in the stock market, especially for growth stocks and dividend-paying companies.”