UAE drives Capital.com to record $1.5tn global trading volumes in H1 2025

High-growth global trading platform Capital.com has reported record-breaking trading volumes of $1.5tn in the first half of 2025, a 42.5 per cent increase from $1.06tn in the second half of 2024.

The sharp rise was powered by Middle East and North Africa (MENA) markets, where volumes climbed to $804.1bn—up 53.3 per cent compared with H2 2024.

The UAE led the region, contributing 71.7 per cent of all MENA trading activity, reinforcing its role as one of the world’s fastest-growing hubs for online trading.

UAE leads Capital.com growth

Tarik Chebib, CEO of Capital.com MENA, said: “Our growth trajectory in the first half of 2025 demonstrates the strength of our platform and our ability to serve traders across diverse markets.

“The MENA region continues to show remarkable momentum, with traders demonstrating both confidence and sophistication in their approach. At the same time, Europe remains a solid contributor to our global performance, reinforcing our position as a truly international platform.”

Key highlights

Global volumes: $1.5tn in H1 2025, up 42.5 per cent from H2 2024

$1.5tn in H1 2025, up 42.5 per cent from H2 2024 MENA volumes: $804.1bn, 53.3 per cent of the total, with UAE the standout market

$804.1bn, 53.3 per cent of the total, with UAE the standout market Europe: $224bn, led by Germany ($86bn) and Italy ($25.7bn)

$224bn, led by Germany ($86bn) and Italy ($25.7bn) Trading activity: 35,523,172 trades in MENA vs. 26,368,824 in Europe, showing higher frequency among MENA traders

35,523,172 trades in MENA vs. 26,368,824 in Europe, showing higher frequency among MENA traders Markets: Indices dominated, especially the Nasdaq-100, which rebounded 18 per cent in Q2 2025, becoming one of the most actively traded benchmarks globally

Trading behaviour reflected wider market conditions. Early 2025 was marked by volatility from tariff and geopolitical concerns, followed by a strong rebound in Q2 as sentiment improved.

Chebib added: “Strong performance from tech and AI-driven companies such as NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Alphabet cemented the Nasdaq-100 as one of the most actively traded benchmarks globally.

“For traders, this combination of volatility, recovery momentum, and sector leadership made index markets—especially the Nasdaq-100—highly attractive.”

With MENA traders engaging more actively despite being fewer in number, Capital.com’s results underline the region’s growing influence on global trading flows, positioning the UAE as a central hub for the next wave of digital-first investment activity.