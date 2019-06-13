Cityscape chases big property spenders with invite-only day in Dubai

Cityscape Global, the region’s largest real estate event, will mark its 19th edition by launching an invitation-only day on September 25 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).



Designed to engage heavyweight investors across the global real estate landscape, the exclusive invite-only day will act as a curtain raiser for the annual show.

“With the introduction of an invitation-only day we want to get back to basics by using our sphere of influence and credibility to give captains of our industry and leading heavyweight investors the opportunity to explore their options in an open business environment,” said Chris Speller, group director of Cityscape.

“The invitation-only day is dedicated to supporting a transformative business environment by inviting GCC nationals, local and international high-net-worth investors, industry elite, senior global government officials and VIP guests,” added Speller.

“Over the course of the day, investors will have access to a global pool of local, regional and international exhibitors to diversify their portfolio projects in an uninterrupted environment.”

The invitation-only day is part of Cityscape Global’s wider strategy to address change and confront challenges in the global real estate market – including abundant investment opportunities in Dubai, the UAE and the wider Middle East.

With the invitation-only component of Cityscape Global aimed at increasing heavyweight investor attendance at the event, figures released by Dubai Land Department show strong interest in the sector.

The total value of Dubai real estate transactions jumped 33 per cent to AED34 billion between January and May of this year, compared to AED24 billion for the same period in 2018.

Cityscape organiser Informa Markets said it is investing heavily to bring investor delegations from Europe, Asia and the US to source new avenues of growth in the UAE and region.

Speller also revealed new efforts are being made to shine the spotlight on Cityscape Global’s potential to serve as a weathervane for global real estate developments – both on the show floor and in the Cityscape Global Conference.

“The essence of ‘global’ is a huge element of our focus this year because regional developers want to access international investors, and international developers want to access regional investors,” he said.