Bridging the digital gap with empathy

The ‘digital divide’ has been a subject of much discussion for a couple of decades now. It refers to the inequalities that digital exclusion brings about – when all sections of the population do not enjoy equal access to the internet, excluding them from several benefits. Recent events have served to exacerbate the digital divide.

During the coronavirus crisis, access to the internet became a necessity and not just a luxury. Be it healthcare, education or even shopping for essential supplies, being online was important.

In March 2020, as Covid-19 spread, schools around the world temporarily closed or switched to virtual classrooms. In January, over 800 million students, more than half the world’s student population, still faced significant disruptions to their education, UNESCO data show.

Thanks to the digital divide, millions of children had their schooling halted abruptly or have struggled to learn on handheld devices.

Almost overnight, the coronavirus pandemic transformed how learning is delivered and managed all over the world. Collaboration platforms, such as those from Google and Microsoft, and e-meeting applications such as Zoom were used to deliver online learning. These brands responded to the situation with empathy and agility – offering free access to schools and unlimited non-commercial usage in many cases so that learning was not disrupted.

The pandemic changed businesses and consumers as well. Brands today are being evaluated for their environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. Consumers are embracing brands that take social responsibility seriously and are demonstrated good corporate citizens.

For HMD Global, the people-centric approach is not new. The company has always believed in delivering purposeful technology accessible to all. The company has focused on delivering affordable devices that help bridge the digital gap.

This is even more relevant today, when a lack of connectivity not only disrupts education, but also cuts off access to employment opportunities, business growth, healthcare, government services, or even staying connected to their social circle, friends and family during a pandemic.

As countries around the world begin their economic recovery, it is clear that closing the digital gap is now imperative and a competitive differentiator. It will be a faster recovery for markets where enterprises and individuals enjoy seamless and uninterrupted connectivity. The sudden and unprecedented Covid-19 crisis tested governments and businesses, and their response underscores why bridging the digital gap is so crucial.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown that brands that respond with truly agile service development and implementation – listening to their customers at every step of the way – will be rewarded with brand loyalty. Though the pandemic compressed the digital transformation journey for many businesses to mere hours, instead of weeks or months, what has stayed constant is the need for empathy with customers.

Technologies such as artificial intelligence and data analytics can inform better, more meaningful ways of customer interaction.

Agility and customer-centricity will determine which brands survive. The brands that enjoy a cult following with their fans are those that prioritize customer experience, through a combination of culture, processes and data.

The digital transformation unleashed by the pandemic has helped businesses survive and thrive. But it's only brands that use technology to become customer obsessed that will win over customers for life. They can enable highly personalised, smooth and easy ways to navigate customer experiences. For many brands, this is a pivot from putting efficiency at the centre of their operating model, to putting people – employees, vendors, customers and communities – at the centre.

While the pandemic changed businesses, it has also changed consumers, accelerating their digital behaviour. In this dynamic business environment, brands need to continuously listen at every step of the customer journey, anticipating their needs and staying flexible to meet different needs at different times.

Values have evolved through this challenging time. Both consumers and businesses are leaning into integrity and putting purpose before profit. Brands that display real integrity and empathy will maintain loyal customers and weather the storm. After all, a brand represents promise communicated through marketing and delivered through customer experience.

Last year, Talkwalker gathered data for 781 brands from 28 industries, measuring brand love through metrics such as engagement, positive sentiment and love-focused emotive words. Brand love was evaluated on building real engagement, tackling the issues that matter to their communities, and making deeper connections. HMD Global emerged as one of the Middle East & Africa region’s top 10 well-loved brands, the only smartphone brand in the ranking.

The pandemic showed the power of working together. Today, brands have an opportunity to deliver genuine value to customers, and a responsibility to bridge the digital gap. It is time to work together to make a positive impact on the communities in which we operate.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President for HMD Global MENA & India.