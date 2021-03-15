Navigating the world of finance as a woman

For years, finance has been perceived as the realm of men, but in reality women have played a pivotal part in this sector for decades. Now, more than ever it is time that we recognize women’s vital contribution to the growth of the financial services industry.

Women in finance

More than a decade ago, few women pursued a career in the field of finance. Traditionally, women were not encouraged to pursue science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects, resulting in fewer women entering the finance industry.

Additionally, there were limited role models as successful business women who had started their careers in finance were not well known, making it an unlikely choice.

Women who did enter the field found they were subjected to stereotypes that made finding success more challenging yet. Despite women having contributed to the finance industry for years, the environment has been undeniably male-dominated.

In 2019, women’s representation on executive committees in major financial firms globally was only 20 percent, up from 16 percent in 2016. While gender parity has not been achieved in the financial sector, the numbers are improving. Today, women represent around half of the workforce in the financial services industry globally, but as we look at senior positions, more can be done to ensure women are represented. More work also needs to be done to reduce the gender pay gap.

As the CEO of Capex.com ADGM, one of the first online trading firms to have received a retail license from Abu Dhabi Global Market Financial Services Regulatory Authority, I encourage women to pursue careers in finance, which can be incredibly rewarding. I entered the financial sector as a young graduate who had ambition and a thirst for knowledge, however, my journey to success was not without obstacles. Through passion and determination, I made it into a leadership position, and I aim to support more women in achieving their career goals in this industry.

Advice for women

Today, the financial world has undeniably changed. People are more aware and more educated about financial products and services. Women have started to enter leadership roles in financial institutions throughout the world and play a very important role in driving advancements in the finance industry.

While challenges for women in finance persist, together we can challenge the status quo and work to promote gender parity in the industry. It is time to change the pervasive stereotypes that persist.

Encouraging women to be part of the financial world is good business for organisations today. Companies in finance have realised that they are losing out on financial opportunities by not tapping into the existing pool of female talent. After all, the most important skills in the world of finance are being proactive and analytical, with no gender prerequisites whatsoever.

My most valuable piece of advice, and one that is at the center of my success, is to proactively seek out opportunities – they will not come to you. You must have a clear goal and relentlessly pursue the career path that takes you there. I truly believe that hard work and perseverance will be rewarded.

The future of finance and how women can be a part of it

The future of finance will see us move to more technology-based solutions and services. The UAE and GCC are well-placed for this disruption, and the region presents an opportunity for women to further lead the change in this field. As the digital transformation becomes a reality, many seasoned finance professionals will find it hard to cope with the growing technology footprint in the field, which will level the playing field for all participants. Women can fill this gap by balancing their technical know-how with digital savviness.

I believe that the appetite in the region for financial services, and specifically progressive digital services, is strong. An increased focus on diversity and inclusion from entities across the globe, will prove to be pivotal for future-proofing the sector.

In today’s world of disruption and innovation, which Capex.com is a part of, old stereotypes are fading. All that is required for success is a thirst for knowledge, determination and focus.

Madalina Rotaru, CEO of Capex.com ADGM.