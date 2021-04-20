Future of work: Empowering employees with artificial intelligence

Historically, innovation has been driven by the search for convenience, well-being, and efficiency (in terms of cost, energy, and time). The digital revolution is now in full swing and will only be meaningful if it improves people’s lives, and Artificial Intelligence lies at the heart of this.

A major benefit of AI at work is how it liberates people from tedious and low-skilled tasks. By taking over the basic yet time-consuming tasks, AI frees up time, energy, and mental capacity to allow people to focus on what really matters to them. This benefits employees – allowing them to do more rewarding, empowering and meaningful work – while employers see a marked improvement in creativity and productivity.

In addition, AI-based virtual assistants will learn from the individual way that each employee works, and when during the day they are most efficient, creative, motivated, focused, or struggling. The assistant will help employees prioritize tasks, plan their activities at the most favorable times, and find the rhythm or working method that suits them best.

Understand how AI works and develop a culture based on trust

This new way of interacting with technology cannot take place without trust. The adoption of AI will initially generate curiosity among employees, and in some cases mistrust. It falls on leaders and managers to supplement the arrival of this technology by educating employees on how the AI tools work. To benefit from an organised, trusted, and productive work environment, leaders need to help clarify the role AI plays in making employees’ day-to-day work easier and more effective.

In several companies, management culture is unfortunately too often based on the idea that control is essential to make sure employees are doing their work right. The reluctance of some companies to offer remote working, even during the lockdown periods, shows that there is still some way to go to adopt a flexible and open approach to work. If employees should embrace new technologies and tools delivering greater efficiency, managers should also be able to trust their teams and give them the space to succeed by letting them take control of their workday and, in turn, their personal progress.

Virtualization solution providers have for years focused on developing technologies that empower people rather than making them obsolete. The near future will not see the end of human beings at work but, on the contrary, will make it possible to redefine their roles and reaffirm their place, just as the flexibility of work will not necessarily synchronize with the disappearance of offices, rather than a continually evolving definition and reimagined use of these spaces. If there is one lesson to be learned from the lockdowns, it is that working without other humans has its limits, and most of us cannot find meaning in our work without interacting with something other than technology.

Amir Sohrabi, AVP, Emerging Markets at Citrix