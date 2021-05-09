Will virtual reality play a part in the future of design?

Not too long ago, virtual reality (VR) was often regarded as a far-fetched concept limited to video games and sci-fi movies. Today, as our world becomes more and more digitised, VR has navigated its way into the architecture and design industries, proving a fascinating tool for clients and designers. But, is it exactly that – a mere tool? Or does it have the power to fundamentally transform the future of design?

As a business owner focused on delivering concepts in their totality – from interior architecture and design implementation to custom furniture, art direction, brand identity and beyond – I see VR as an interesting development that could lend itself to several stages of the design process, particularly when it comes to sharing imagined spatial concepts and renders with clients.

For design firms, much of our success relies on our clients’ confidence in how we interpret the brief and how we plan to bring that brief to life. When we showcase a 2D or 3D depiction of how the finished product is projected to look, the client’s imagination or ability to envisage how the space will look in real life plays a key role. VR technology is something that could really immerse the client in the design – catapulting them into the future and allowing them to explore the virtual space as the end-user. There would be opportunity for them to get a sense of various aesthetic elements including table layouts, lighting and colour palettes, and provide feedback in real time, therefore eliminating the ping pong-like process of feedback and revisions.

Another thing to consider is how businesses will likely incorporate VR to add an experiential, storytelling aspect to the customer experience. An interesting example of this within hospitality is Aerobanquets RMX by The James Beard Foundation, a “seven-course, hour-long, mind-altering art and dining experience” that took place in early 2020. Guests were fitted with VR headsets before embarking on an immersive journey that engaged all the senses – no doubt resulting in unforgettable dining experience.

Of course, we may be getting ahead of ourselves. From my perspective, we have not yet reached a point where VR is an obligatory component of any successful design business. I think designers and their clients will need to be careful with how they approach VR in the future and more importantly, how much they depend on it. There could be a risk that the excitement of viewing a space via VR could set unrealistic expectations of what the finished product will be. After all, at this stage, VR doesn’t take into account other vital features, particularly the overall vibe or feeling that a thoughtfully designed hotel, restaurant, café or retail space exudes.

For now, it is likely that VR will remain lingering in the background of the design world. However there’s no doubt that its game-changing capabilities will make it indispensable to presenting a project to a client as well as the overall design process. All we can do for now is (quite literally) watch this space.

Husain Roomi, co-founder of H2R Design.