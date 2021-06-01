Indie music sees renaissance in UAE

I first visited the UAE around 2005, it was still early days for the media industry, with the federal copyright law introduced in 2002. Back then mega-concerts leaned more toward the aging pop stars, and most of the local live scene focused on cover bands. For us artsy types, it felt like a pretty vacuous environment for music creation. That still makes up a segment of the domestic scene, but things have moved on in dramatic ways for the better.

Over the past 16 years there has been a boom of local promoters and concert producers putting on big events with the biggest stars of the day. We’ve seen no shortage of big events and festivals bringing in a variety of global stars. This in turn has led naturally to the development of entertainment venues delivering options for bigger shows, while an array of small and medium size venues across the Emirates provide a platform for emerging artists.

The term indie is confusing to many. The most common industry definition of “indie” is artists who are not signed to a major label. In the UAE being indie has meant something altogether different. The regional offices of most of the majors have operated locally for years, but the variety of independent companies investing in local talent has been lacking. There are reasons for this; The UAE is a small market by population size, so a return on investment for investors in music has to be looked at more broadly geographically. What makes a healthy indie scene? It’s a confluence of factors: local artists making local music, a healthy live scene where artists can build a fan base, support from local media platforms, education and the evolution of local skill sets and a supportive regulatory environment.

Music discovery platforms and social media apps, now make the process of building an audience for independent artists infinitely easier than ever before. Music distribution no longer needs major labels for an artist to get their music to audiences directly at the push of a button. The UAE is a youthful population who are well connected and among the highest consumers of social media: the backbone indie marketing in this era.

I set up my company PopArabia with Abu Dhabi’s twofour54 in 2011; twofour54 shared my vision for the development of a local content economy, and possessed the ability to help shape the content environment. The entry of music streaming services in the region means that local music in the region now has an access point to the rest of the global music economy. We are at an inflection point in the development of the local scene, and it would appear the remaining factors needed for global success are within reach. More live opportunities need to happen for local music, but with more venues and rules evolving the regulatory landscape, that process is well underway. Education is also increasing with NYU Abu Dhabi and Berklee School of Music entering the fray helping to cultivate the arts scene. Support from local media platforms has begun too, probably best showcased by the streaming services creating playlists supporting a local music scene.

It is true that the charts are still dominated by the majors, but the vast majority of music released every day is independent. We also have insight into how consumption habits have changed. When you have the world’s catalogue at your fingertips, local music plays a much more prominent role. The wider region now has 480 million Arabic speakers keen to consume content, making the regional market larger than the U.S.

It’s no longer simply about pushing Western acts into new markets, but about local music dominating streams in domestic markets. With all of these factors working together, it is inevitable that we will see investment driving into the region to sign, develop and market local music. We have learned from the past, and the critical factors to enable independent artists have created a perfect storm for our music scene to flourish. We at PopArabia can see this sea change, and intend to be on the front lines.

Hussain ‘Spek’ Yoosuf, president of PopArabia