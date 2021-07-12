What does Amazon Web Services investment in the UAE mean?

Amazon Web Services recently announced that they will open a new infrastructure region in the UAE by the first half of 2022. This will be the second AWS region in the Middle East after Bahrain.

With more than a million customers, AWS is powering the cloud infrastructure requirements of growing businesses. But is this digital transformation limited to just businesses?

Businesses might be the direct recipients of AWS-powered innovations. But the impact of such an innovation shapes up an entire society that has a first-hand access to these technologies.

AWS Region in UAE

An AWS Region is a part of the vast AWS cloud infrastructure that spans across 240 countries and consists of 25 Regions and 80 Availability Zones (AZs) or data centres. These AZs help the AWS customers to manage and store their data locally. The data centres in a region are equipped with redundant power, networking, and connectivity and are housed in separate facilities.

The new AWS region in UAE will consist of three Availability Zones and offer higher flexibility to its customers to store data in different availability zones within the same region.

What does this mean for UAE?

UAE’s National Agenda for 2021 stresses the role technology will play in the fields of education, healthcare, government services and society in general. A new AWS region is in line with this agenda, as companies will now be able to leverage more of Amazon’s advanced technologies to create a more meaningful impact.

This is how we interpret the move for UAE:

1. A Stronger Tech Community

Touted as the “Silicon Valley” of the Middle East in the past, this announcement will only make this claim stronger. This Region will enable even more developers, startups, and enterprises as well as government, education, and non-profit organizations to run their applications and serve end users from data centers located inside the country, spurring new employment opportunities and strengthening the local tech community.

2. Innovation To The Core

The innovative solutions of AWS reflect the progressive growth (online marketplaces, on-demand businesses etc.) in MENA. At Zero&One, we work on future-proof technologies to help our customers innovate their core businesses. AWS customers can now expect minimal latency and seamless business continuity, making them self-sufficient locally.

The innovative solutions of AWS reflect the progressive growth in MENA

3. A Tale of Investments & Investors

Foreign direct investment from AWS in the MENA region is likely to boost investment in this region by other companies as well. This will have a positive ripple effect and make the region a lucrative option for investors, thereby boosting the economy. The region is already witnessing an interest in investments in e-commerce, fintech and technology.

4. Go Big, Go Local

This move from AWS is also a result of the demand for AWS technologies from the local players. Availability of advanced technology infrastructure will boost the reliance of the customers on local infrastructure, thus promoting localisation.

We are expecting a boom in the economy of UAE with a stronger tech community and more reliance on the local tech resources.

But what about society?

An improved tech infrastructure, faster tech deployment for businesses, a boom in investments – how does all this impact society in general? Well, the society will benefit at large from tech as much as the other players in the economy.

3 Ways society will benefit from the AWS region in UAE:

1. Education for everyone

A stronger tech infrastructure will ensure the widespread distribution of information.

AWS Use Case: Schools can leverage augmented reality for an interactive learning experience. Edtech companies running on AWS can deploy remote learning, educating thousands of students without disrupting their education even during pandemics like Covid-19.

2. Healthcare that truly cares for your health

The Covid-19 outbreak has taught us that an efficient healthcare system can make or break an economy.

AWS Use Case: A seamless platform that automatically updates the status of your health reports, reminds you to take your medicines etc. can help to prevent diseases.

A healthcare organisation can use chatbots to automate data collection and follow up with patients regularly.

The tech solutions offered by AWS help businesses to perform their operations smoothly even remotely

3. Connected businesses, happy end-users

The tech solutions offered by AWS help businesses to perform their operations smoothly even remotely.

AWS Use Case: A financial institution can now use AWS AI and facial recognition to improve security which makes the customers feel safer about their data and financial assets. Well connected businesses can respond to customer requests in real-time with AWS.

We are expecting a better quality of life for people – thanks to AWS for enabling seamless operations in various industries and fulfiling the demands of end-users instantly.

What does a new AWS region in UAE mean for Zero&One?

Zero&One is a AWS Well-Architected partner in the MENA region and an Advanced Consulting Partner. We conduct thorough business analyses of AWS users to accelerate their business growth, mitigate risks and manage workloads. The tech infrastructure with the three new availability zones in the AWS region will help us to run user applications locally and offer new opportunities to local innovators.

Ali El Kontar, Founder and CEO of Zero & One