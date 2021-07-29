Inflation: the tall, dark stranger of the next 12 months

It’s odd to think that fears over inflation, the ever-present economic element of the 20th century, have been largely packed away for the majority of the 21st. Indeed, in the last 12 years, only one year – 2011 – experienced a growth in the US Consumer Price Index of more than 3 percent.

The impact of the global economic crisis that came in the wake of the 2008 collapse of the housing market and, perhaps more pertinently, the austerity measures many governments enacted in an (arguably misdirected) attempt to manage it, meant that those figures bumped along at no more than 1 percent or 1.5 percent for the majority of the last decade.

Money might have been cheap, and quantitative easing kept markets buoyant, but wages continued to stagnate and whatever gains the Dow Jones made under Barack Obama and Donald Trump, most of them went to those who still had assets left in their portfolio. It was, by any definition, an unequal recovery.

The beginning of 2021, however, has seen marked jumps in key inflation indicators. Consumer prices rose 4.2 percent in April then 5 percent in May. Oil has climbed 80 percent since August last year – and a 10 percent and increase in global oil prices increases domestic inflation by 0.4 percentage points – and cotton is up 34 percent this year, impacting fashion and household items. All this comes alongside the massive increase in money supply and the Biden administration’s recent stimulus packages.

In other words, inflation is back on the table – and people are starting to get a little anxious as to what this might mean. To what extent probably depends on your time horizon and pain threshold.

According to some, like economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, the recent upswing is a blip that exemplifies the difference between momentary reactions and long-term trends. “To panic over inflation,” he wrote in late June, “you have to believe either that the Fed’s model of how inflation works is all wrong or that the Fed would lack the political courage to cool off the economy if it were to become dangerously overheated.”

Others, such as former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, are worried that not enough people in the current US administration are, well, worried. “The sense of serenity and complacency being projected by economic policy makers… is misplaced,” he commented, striking an unusually critical tone amid his party’s broad-based attempts to kick-start a middle-class recovery.

Whatever the true picture, it’s clear that the impact on people’s back-pockets and portfolios is already here, whether it’s higher rent, more expensive goods and, perhaps more worryingly, the shrinking value of the money in their portfolios. It’s unlikely it’ll disappear in the near-term.

There will be those who’ve never navigated these waters before, and it requires both offensive and defensive strategies. There are tailor-made products, such as treasury inflation protected securities (TIPS), that might be worth exploring over bonds, and there is also an argument in favour of growth stocks. Commodities, particularly gold, will be popular hedges, too, while it will pay to keep less of your wealth in cash.

On the other side, securing better rates on debt will be key as interest rates will climb.

But you don't need clairvoyance to see that inflation will be the tall, dark stranger in everyone's future. Now's the time to address it.