Dubai plans 6 new bus lanes as RTA reveals 11,000 daily trips and reveals 188m passengers last year

Dubai will add new dedicated bus lanes and expand operations this year as it looks to develop it transport network.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority stated that RTA’s drive to expand the use of smart systems and artificial intelligence in the public bus service has enhanced the efficiency of Dubai’s mass transit network.

It has improved operational performance, reduced costs, ensured better adherence to schedules, and elevated customer satisfaction.

Dubai bus network

The bus service now covers about 88 per cent of the emirate, with a fleet of 1,390 buses completing 11,000 daily trips and covering approximately 333,000 kilometres.

Al Tayer said: “RTA is committed to enhancing the public bus service to encourage residents to choose public transport for their daily commutes. We aim to improve connectivity between residential, commercial, and industrial areas by seamlessly integrating the bus service with Dubai Metro.

“Buses serve as a vital link to other modes of transport, such as the metro, tram, and taxis. This year, RTA would implement a plan to expand dedicated bus and taxi lanes, adding six new lanes spanning 13 kilometres.

“With this expansion, the total length of dedicated lanes would reach 20 kilometres. The expansion is expected to increase passenger numbers by 10 per cent, improve bus arrival times by 42 per cent, reduce journey times by 41 per cent, encourage greater public transport use, and help alleviate traffic congestion.

“In 2024, the number of public bus users had reached 188m passengers, marking an 8 per cent increase compared to 2023. The current fleet of 1,390 buses operates across 187 routes, including 110 routes serving urban and rural areas, 64 metro link routes, 13 intercity routes, and seasonal routes to locations such as Global Village.

“Buses complete 11,000 daily trips, covering over 333,000 kilometres and transporting over 500,000 riders daily. The on-time arrival of buses exceeds 77 per cent.

“Additionally, the RTA carries out periodic reviews of bus service routes based on recorded data and passenger feedback.

“Last year, RTA launched nine express bus routes, added nine metro link routes, and introduced four new taxi routes in high-demand areas. Furthermore, the activation of the bus priority system at traffic signals on busy intersections has improved bus arrival times by up to 12 per cent.”

In recent years, RTA has developed a new generation of bus stations, featuring innovative designs that integrate modern engineering solutions with systems for delivering high-quality public transport services.

These stations are designed to meet transport integration standards, enhancing connectivity across the city. The goal is to provide residents with easy access to and from public transport stations, ensuring safe and convenient access for pedestrians and cyclists.

They are also designed to be inclusive, offering a suitable environment for People of Determination.

Additionally, these stations improve connectivity between transport hubs, development projects, and surrounding areas.

This process involves addressing first- and last-mile connectivity needs and integrating essential elements, such as bus stops, cycling lanes, pedestrian crossings, area-specific landscaping, and bike racks, to encourage walking and the use of personal mobility options.

The RTA operates a fleet of modern public buses that comply with European low carbon emission standards (Euro 6).

These buses offer spacious seating, advanced safety features, and are designed for optimal comfort and accessibility. They also feature low-entry designs to ensure easy boarding and alighting, along with dedicated spaces for People of Determination, ensuring the highest quality of service for all public transport users.

Dubai’s mass transit system is distinguished by its multi-modal integration, forming the core of transportation for residents across the emirate.

This integrated network has reshaped the transportation culture, encouraging residents from all demographics to embrace public transport.

The RTA’s strategic and operational plans are built on the principle of integration, ensuring seamless and efficient mobility throughout Dubai.

These plans include the development and expansion of road networks, crossings, and the entire mass transit system, which encompasses the metro, tram, buses, marine transport, first- and last-mile solutions, and shared mobility options.

Additionally, the plans focus on enhancing pedestrian and cycling facilities and connecting them, as well as improving traffic and transport management systems to optimise the efficiency of both road and public transport networks.

Policies have been implemented to encourage the public to reduce reliance on private vehicles and increase the use of alternative transport modes, such as public transport and shared mobility solutions.