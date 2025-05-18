Saudi Arabia highlights $13.3bn investment opportunity in Hail region

Saudi Arabia has highlighted more than SR50bn ($13.3bn) of investment opportunities in the Hail region as it looks to broaden the national economy.

The Ministry of Investment participated as a strategic partner in the Hail Investment Forum 2025, held under the patronage of Governor of Hail Region Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz.

The forum brought together government agencies, private sector representatives, and both local and international investors.

Hail in Saudi Arabia

Minister of Investment Khalid Al Falih delivered a speech highlighting the unique advantages of Hail Region and its diverse investment opportunities across various sectors.

He also underscored the ministry’s efforts to leverage these strengths to attract further investment to the region.

The forum showcased over 100 investment opportunities worth SR50bn ($13.3bn), available on the “Invest Saudi” platform, spanning key strategic sectors such as agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, and sports, and demonstrating the region’s significant economic potential.