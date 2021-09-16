How ops and IT joining forces could help the UAE reach green pledges

Delving deeper into 2021, it is with great caution that the world steps back into the “old normal”. Vaccines are being rolled out at pace across the UAE, with restrictions dissipating.

The rise of government-imposed work-from-home policies have not only impacted businesses and their personnel but have also played a significant factor in an overall reduction of our carbon emissions. Across the entire EMEA region, the challenges brought about by Covid-19 over the past 18 months have accelerated the process of putting ESG initiatives at the forefront.

It has been revealed that global carbon emissions fell by over 8 percent in 2020 compared to 2019 levels. The UAE’s Vison 2021, Centennial 2071, and Energy Strategy 2050, alongside the National Climate Change Plan 2050, all play a role in the common goal of promoting clean energy through the reduction of greenhouse emissions, and as a result the country is on track to make a global impact towards the climate change crisis.

As the region grows more aware of the realities of climate change, the UAE is continuously adding to its arsenal of green initiatives. The UAE could be the first OPEC member to set a net-zero goal to be achieved by 2050.

As enterprises start to move away from home-working as the default, it is crucial to ensure this progress doesn’t stop – and that will involve collaboration across different departmental lines of business.

IT must partner with operations, for example, to re-evaluate their office-spaces and tech infrastructure to ensure they are fit for purpose for hybrid working. Offices are changing, and with employees on the cusp of returning, so too are their requirements.

Today, connectivity is needed for a broader range of devices than ever before – yet, without efficient infrastructure, this could be at a detriment to the environment, especially as workers return in numbers.

Changing office requirements

These changing demands have accelerated the consideration and deployment of new technologies to transform operations, whether employee or customer-facing. Technologies such as IoT are performing both practical day-to-day use-cases – like smart lighting or energy metres – to more strategic, long-term deployments that are integrated within broader operations/IT.

IDC estimate there will be over 41 billion connected IoT devices, generating nearly 80 zettabytes (ZB) of data in 2025.

Whichever end of the spectrum, organisations are just discovering the benefits the technology can provide, both in terms of increased efficiency and improved employee, customer and end-user experiences.

Industry analysts IDC estimate there will be over 41 billion connected IoT devices, or “things”, generating nearly 80 zettabytes (ZB) of data in 2025 – and deploying such technology in buildings will alter the demands placed on your network.

Different network architectures will be required in buildings, for example, in order to meet this new requirement – but they must be built in a way that considers the impact on the environment.

Efficient power and sustainable processes

Deploying thousands of connected ‘things’ that consume data requires strong and consistent connectivity, of course, but thought must also be put in as to how to power those devices. Numerous devices now depend upon Power over Ethernet (PoE), and progressively at higher power levels. Older, legacy cabling may not support this, so IT and operations must work to ensure that the wired connectivity is suitably up-to-date.

Numerous devices now depend upon Power over Ethernet (PoE), and progressively at higher power levels.

More recent approaches such as single-pair ethernet may also ease the process of installation and management for IoT devices in the future.

It is then critical to ensure those connected devices are deployed in order to deliver the most efficient workplaces – so the likes of intelligent sensors are connected with heating and lighting, for example, to ensure the right amount of light and air conditioning or heating is provided based on daylighting conditions and changing occupancy respectively.

While the above conditions are managed in real-time, data can also be collected from the lighting system to enable historical analysis of how often employees use workspaces. Managers can then decide how to allocate space based on usage and establish the appropriate efficient energy management policies to follow.

Reviewing supply-chains

Alongside the efficient deployment and use of technology is the production of those materials themselves. Where possible, IT and ops should review their supply-chains to ensure the products manufactured also continue to reduce our environmental footprint by, for example, designing using post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics rather than virgin materials.

Ensuring suppliers can demonstrate their commitment to reducing – or even eliminating – single use plastics (SUPs) from as many stages of the manufacturing process can also have a profoundly positive impact.

IT and ops should review their supply chains to ensure the products manufactured also continue to reduce our environmental footprint.

Leaders must also consider the lifecycle of such products as well. Can the use-case of technology be extended beyond typical agreements? Maximising the life cycle of our materials can form a core part of an organisation’s circular economy drive.

Learning from the past

As the world moves to a new way of living and working, it is also one which will demand flexibility in workspaces, along with the technologies that enable them. So when it comes to planning for offices and working environments – as many employers embrace a hybrid model – ensuring the office workplace is setup to deliver this, while being considerate towards the environment, is key.

Employees no longer need to commute to offices on a daily basis to do work that could be done at home. Equally, there are gains from office-based cultures that many will feel have been lost throughout home working during the pandemic.

Whatever tomorrow’s exact working model will look like as it morphs and evolves is still an unknown to everyone. Yet this is an opportunity to benefit from the reset over the past 18 or so months, building office architectures and technology that embrace a new and more sustainable working culture of the future.

Doing so will mean the likes of IT and operations teaming up to underpin their organisation’s digital and workplace transformation – and that teamwork has the potential to deliver broader benefits for employees, the organisation and the planet alike.

Ehab Kanary, CommScope Infrastructure EMEA Emerging Markets Sales VP.