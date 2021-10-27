Time to break the stigma

In July this year four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka quit the French Open saying she needed to “take some time” away from the tennis court. Naomi had been suffering from bouts of depression since 2018 and her bold stand sent a wake-up call, that reverberated across the globe.

“It’s Ok not to be Ok,” said Osaka in a Time Magazine essay, and while she is not the first celebrity to speak candidly on her struggles with mental illness, her quiet but steadfast message reignited the conversation around this global public crisis.

The World Health Organisation estimates that around 450 million people currently suffer from mental health conditions. In fact, today, depression, coupled with anxiety, costs the global economy about $1 trillion-a-year in lost productivity. Employees with depression report an average of 5.6 hours-per-week of lost time, considerably interfering with production capacity.

Mental health conditions have tripled during the pandemic. Around the world remote working, social restrictions and the fear of contracting the virus, have increased the burden of mental health conditions on society. It is estimated that by 2030 mental health problems will cost global economies $16tr.

Attitudes toward mental illness vary among individuals, families, ethnicities, cultures, and countries.

The Arab Youth Survey 2019, which explored attitudes among Arab youth in 15 countries and territories in MENA, found that one of the biggest obstacles to addressing psychological disorders is the stigma surrounding mental health.

Half of the respondents — Arab men and women aged 18-to-24 — said there was a stigma attached to seeking medical care and identified personal relationships as the biggest source of stress, followed closely by academic factors. In the GCC, cultural factors, such as collectivism and reputation, are important drivers perpetuating the stigma associated with mental health. Being secretive while seeking treatment has been of critical importance to people in our region.

In the UAE, a study including 325 participants, showed that only 40 percent would resort to professional help for their children if they experienced mental health issues. In KSA, 80 percent of Saudis with severe mental illness did not seek support due to the shame and stigma associated with the disorders.

Mental-health campaigners in the Middle East are now aggressively addressing these systemic issues. Teachers, parents, and policymakers are being encouraged to support individuals and the youth, in particular, to talk about their feelings and break free from the shame and stigma surrounding psychological disorders.

To mainstream individuals with depression and integrate them into society, while promoting scientific research in the field, is the need of the hour. And this is where Janssen, one of the pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson, plays a pivotal role – our goal is to reduce the burden, disability and devastation caused by serious neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and develop new solutions and innovations that not only improve, but transform, the lives of people living with mental illness.

The healthcare industry has a responsibility to help eliminate stigma for good. At Janssen, we believe that we must work with our partners and collaborators to foster a conversation about fighting stigma and increasing compassion. We must explain the importance of science to understand mental illness and build long-term relationships with those affected in our communities.

Janssen’s decades-long legacy of treating mental health disorders helps drive discoveries that aim to improve prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

To increase awareness of mental health conditions, we need to start meaningful conversations with ourselves, our families, and people we work with. It is important to build partnerships to understand everyday realities and ensure that we make a real impact on individual lives.

Sometimes something as simple as asking someone, “How are you today?” can make a huge difference in their lives. Take that step before it gets too late. Together we can break the silence around depression and make a difference in the lives of people we love.

Jamie Phares, managing director of Janssen GCC countries, one of the pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson.