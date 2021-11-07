Dubai’s comeback: Turning Covid negativity into economic positivity

From the moment that the UAE government issued a Coronavirus alert on January 21, 2020, the UAE – and, by extension Dubai – have been one of the world’s leaders in handling the pandemic. If you’ll remember, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared coronavirus a Public Health Emergency of Concern on January 30, 2020.

This leadership follows Dubai’s reputation for having a healthcare system with high standards that was well prepared to handle a health crisis. Just as a few examples, mandatory masks came into effect in March 2020 and the government was prepared to fine those who did not follow public health measures; and advanced case finding, contract tracing, and management was the norm before most of world followed.

Investing in Dubai’s economy

Of course, even the best public health policies were not enough to stop Covid-19 from entering the city, and closing doors to tourists was an important decision. But it was a shock to the Dubai economy that relies so much on tourism. Funds were deployed to help businesses, encourage the growth of the digital economy built around 5G, and invest in businesses directly affected by the pandemic.

The government has also fast-tracked visas to attract more expats to the country – such as the Golden Visa and the Retirement Visa – all policies that illustrate the openness of the UAE. It was quickly understood that policies need to change in order to attract people back to the country.

This support is about far more than just survival. It’s about building a new, resilient, green way of life in the city. The private sector is following suit, and investing in growth, education, and a better future.

Welcoming the world, helping the world

With Expo 2020 Dubai now underway, Dubai is taking multiple measures to welcome tourists back to the city while guarding against Covid-19. All visitors must present a negative PCR test that’s been taken within 72 hours of their arrival, as well as registering their vaccination status and offering proof of health insurance. Visitors from higher-risk countries must take an additional Covid-19 test upon arrival.

When it comes to vaccinations, Dubai again is a world leader with over 86 percent of the population fully vaccinated (reported on October 13). Wearing masks and social distancing remain requirements.

The UAE is also working hard and providing resources to distribute Covid-19 vaccines to developing countries, is supporting India’s Covid-19 fight with logistics, equipment, and relief materials, and has provided assistance to 135 countries around the world.

A global reputation

When we look at everything together: early warnings, excellent public health policies, economic supports, quickly vaccinating the population, and providing support for other nations, Dubai has clearly established itself as a world leader in so many areas. This is all due to the government taking all the right actions at the right times – and continuing to do so now.

These actions, coupled with good economic policies, are all leading to a better and more open Dubai – the kind of city more people will want to come to and invest in. The government has clearly taken a negative situation and done the best to come out on top.

Now that we’re more than a month into Expo 2020, it’s clear that Dubai is ready to take on a new world while welcoming the old world. An Expo record has already been made with 192 countries represented (there were 139 at the Milan World Expo).

We’re excited to be a part of this journey and to highlight all the things that make Dubai one of the best places in the world to live, work, invest, and visit.

Anna Skigin, CEO of Frank Porter.