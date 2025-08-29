TAQA Distribution, Aldar sign new partnership for Abu Dhabi infrastructure development

TAQA Distribution , a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and Aldar have entered a partnership to support the development of sustainable, integrated communities in Abu Dhabi.

Omar Al Hashmi, CEO of TAQA Distribution, and Adel Abdulla Albreiki, CEO of Aldar Projects, signed the agreement.

Under the agreement, TAQA Distribution and Aldar will assess areas of cooperation across Aldar’s infrastructure portfolio, with a focus on enhancing utility delivery and long-term operational efficiency for Abu Dhabi.

TAQA Distribution will contribute its expertise in planning, implementing, and operating utility networks across phases of infrastructure development.

This includes providing interim and permanent electricity and water supply solutions, evaluating infrastructure designs, supporting the implementation of private utility networks, and identifying opportunities to integrate technologies.

The partnership aims to enhance cost-efficiency and improve the management of utility services through the deployment of digital tools and analytics.

“This agreement enables us to align with a key development partner in Abu Dhabi to deliver reliable, future-ready infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of the emirate’s growing population. By leveraging our operational excellence, sustainable practices, and customer-centric utility services – we aim to support Aldar in building high-quality, connected communities. This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting national priorities and delivering tangible value to the communities we serve across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi,” Omar Al Hashmi, CEO of TAQA Distribution said.

“As a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government, Aldar is committed to ensuring the emirate retains its position as one of the world’s most desirable locations to live, work, and visit. The delivery of key infrastructure is critical and with TAQA’s partnership we will be able to deliver projects that are more integrated, efficient, and sustainable, serving the best interests of all those who call Abu Dhabi home,” Adel Abdulla Albreiki, CEO of Aldar Projects added.

The agreement opens the door to the adoption of digital innovations in utility services, including condition monitoring, predictive maintenance, and data-driven performance management.

These capabilities will be instrumental in achieving long-term infrastructure reliability, cost optimisation, and customer satisfaction across Aldar’s upcoming developments aimed at creating inclusive, vibrant, and connected neighbourhoods.