From AI to blockchain: Abu Dhabi’s Gewan Holding teams with IOPn to build the UAE’s digital future

Gewan Holding , part of Abu Dhabi’s NG9 Holding conglomerate, has announced a strategic partnership with IOPn to accelerate the development of sovereign AI , blockchain, and digital identity solutions that reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for technological leadership.

At the core of the collaboration is a sovereign AI stack powered by NVIDIA GPUs and anchored by IOPn’s OPN Chain — a decentralised infrastructure that combines high-performance AI computing with a sovereign digital identity layer.

The system is designed to enable governments, enterprises, and citizens to operate in secure, compliant, and future-proof environments.

Blockchain investment in Abu Dhabi

The partnership will support digital governance, finance, healthcare, and real estate, while enabling real-world asset tokenisation, biometric authentication, and modern payment infrastructures.

Together, these initiatives are intended to strengthen digital trust, unlock liquidity, and open regulated access to global capital markets.

Among the flagship projects is Project ATLAS (the Advance Tokenised Liquid-cooled AI Stack), developed by IOPn with Betabytes, an official NVIDIA Cloud Partner. ATLAS will provide sovereign-grade AI infrastructure as part of the broader OPN ecosystem, which also includes digital financial infrastructure, asset tokenisation, and an AI Academy to build national talent.

Alaa Al Ali, Group CEO, NG9 Holding., said: “Our partnership with IOPn, leveraging the OPN Chain, and the launch of Project ATLAS is not just about building technology; it is about securing sovereignty, ensuring resilience, and enabling the UAE to lead in shaping the digital future”.

Amer Al Osh, Chief Development Officer at Gewan Holding, said: “By combining the OPN Chain with a sovereign AI stack powered by NVIDIA GPUs, this partnership delivers a truly unique infrastructure model; one that strengthens digital sovereignty, unlocks new economic opportunities, and ensures that the UAE continues to set the benchmark for innovation in the age of AI and Web3.”

Mojtaba Asadian, Founder and CEO of IOPn, said: “The OPN Chain is the cornerstone of our vision; anchoring sovereign identity, financial infrastructure, real-world asset tokenisation, and AI-driven innovation within a unified ecosystem.”

In parallel, Gewan Holding has launched the Gewan AI Hub to support broader AI adoption across industries. The Hub complements IOPn’s initiatives by aligning with the UAE’s national AI and digital transformation strategies.

This collaboration positions the UAE as a gateway for sovereign AI and blockchain adoption, creating scalable solutions that can be replicated globally while driving cross-border innovation, new investment pathways, and future talent development.