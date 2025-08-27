O Gold, botim announce new launch of UAE’s first in-app gold investment platform

O Gold, the UAE’s first Emirati application for fractional gold and silver ownership , has launched gold investment capabilities within botim, Astra Tech’s fintech and communication platform.

The partnership, backed by an agreement signed in 2023, makes botim the first fintech in the UAE to offer gold investment solutions.

Users can now buy, sell, and manage digital gold directly within the botim application, starting from 0.1 grams.

O Gold launches fractional trading on botim

The integration combines O Gold’s digital precious metal investment platform with botim’s fintech infrastructure and user base of more than 8 million people in the UAE. Fractional ownership reduces traditional barriers to entry for gold investment.

Users can access O Gold’s Gold Earning (Leasing) Program, which offers yields of 3 per cent annually in gold grams.

This rate aligns with global lease rate benchmarks, recently reported at 3.25 per cent per annum in London.

Ahmed Mourad, Chief Operating Officer at Astra Tech | botim, said: “In this region, gold has always held deep historical, cultural, and economic value. Even with market shifts, the demand continues to grow. With this partnership, we’re making fractional gold investment simple and secure, so anyone can get started. It also reflects our focus on innovation in fintech and our commitment to providing trusted financial services to more than 8 million people who use botim in the UAE. This is another step in expanding botim’s financial services and giving people more accessible ways to manage and grow their money with confidence.”

O Gold has acquired over 100,000 users in just a few months since launch. The company recently received a Shariah-compliance certificate from the Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE).

Bandar Alothman, Founder at O Gold, added: “As an Emirati company, our goal at O Gold is to make precious metal ownership simple, accessible, and secure for everyone. Within a few months of O Gold’s launch, we’ve acquired over 100,000 users, a clear validation of the market’s appetite for innovative and trusted gold trading solutions.”

“Partnering with a platform as widely used as botim and its integrated payment system allows us to further extend our services and help millions of users start their gold investment journey with just a few taps. This is a game-changer for democratising access to a timeless asset,” Alothman explained further.

The UAE exported gold worth $53.41 billion in 2024–2025, according to TradeImeX data. The partnership strengthens the UAE’s position as a centre for gold investment by enabling users to invest in the market through the botim platform.

The gold investment feature is now operational and available to botim users through the botim Invest section of the application.