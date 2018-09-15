Dubai issued 1,221 new trade licences in August

Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (DED) Business Registration & Licensing (BRL) sector issued 1,221 new trade licences during the past month.

9,071 licences renewed and 1,475 Initial Approvals given in a total of 17,710 transactions

The government body also issued 9,071 licence renewals, had 2,111 transactions related to Trade Name Reservation and 1,475 initial approval for trade licences during the month of August.

The DED said its auto renewal facility for existing licences was used 4,271 times, while there were also 84 e-Trader licence transactions and 60 related to instant licence.

The Business Map, which collates the information and transactions, aims to provide a reliable indicator on the economic climate in Dubai as reflected on business registration, renewed as well as new licenses and overall economic activity, the DED said.

Reviewing the August 2018 BRL activity, the DED said new licences were distributed to commercial (60.7%), professional (36.2%), tourism (1.8%), and industrial (1.3%).

The outsourced service centres of DED accounted for 69.2% (12,262) of the total transactions in August.

Among the activities covered under the new licences, trade and repair services accounted for 36.5% of licences issued, followed by real estate, leasing & business services (28.6%), building & construction (17.1%), community & personal services (12.4%), hotels group (7.3%), transport, storage and telecommunications (4.8%), manufacturing (4.1%), financial brokerage (1.8%), agriculture (0.8%), health & labour (0.7%), education (0.6%), and mining (0.1%).

The top ten nationalities among new licensees in August 2018 were: Indians, Pakistanis, Egyptians, Chinese, Saudis, British, Jordanians, Bangladeshis, Sudanese and Germans.

