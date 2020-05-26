Covid-19: Kuwait to end strict curfew

Kuwait’s government will not extend its full curfew after Saturday, May 30 as it looks towards reopening the economy and returning to normal life, Deputy Prime Minister Anas Al-Saleh said on Monday.

In an online news conference, Al Saleh – who is also Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs – said that more details on the country’s return to normality will be unveiled on Thursday.

On May 10, Kuwaiti authorities imposed a new curfew following the recommendation of health authorities, in a bid to control a spike in cases.

To date, there have been 21,967 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Kuwait, including 165 deaths.

With the announcement, Kuwait becomes the third GCC country to announce an easing of Covid-19 restrictions, following the UAE and Saudi Arabia.