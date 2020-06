Top Dubai executives earned over AED3m each in salaries and bonuses in 2019

Top executives at some of the biggest listed companies on the Dubai Financial Market were paid over AED3m each in salaries and bonuses during 2019.

According to latest data and filings:

Dubai Investments CEO earned AED4.65m in 2019 and AED5.25m in bonuses during 2019.

Du’s CEO was paid AED4.75m plus an additional AED4.76m in bonuses during the year.

Property giant Damac paid its General Manager and CFO AED3.6m, while Union Properties paid AED2.72m in salaries to its CEO.

The DFM filings also show that Shuaa Capital paid its Group CEO AED2.88m in salaries and AED3.259m in bonuses during 2019.

Tabreed’s Group CEO earned AED1.102m, plus and additional AED2.18m in bonuses.