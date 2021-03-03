UAE to resume recruiting Filipino domestic workers after eight-year hiatus

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the recruitment of Filipino domestic workers will recommence in April after an eight-year hiatus.

The agreement, reached at the end of a series of meetings between the two countries, “will begin a new phase of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries in the recruitment of domestic workers,” said Saif Al Suwaidi, under-secretary at the Ministry for Human Resources Affairs in a statement issued by Emirates News Agency on Wednesday.

The deployment of Filipino domestic workers to the UAE had been suspended since 2014, following the Ministry of Labour’s introduction of unified contract which led to the suspension of various embassies’ role in verifying and attesting contracts.

Al Suwaidi said the agreement will control and regulate the recruitment process, maintain the rights of all involved parties, and reduce its overall costs.

The meetings are part of the ministry’s strategy for boosting its cooperation with countries that send domestic workers to the UAE, said Al Suwaidi.

The meetings also presented the precautionary procedures implemented by the UAE to protect workers, including domestic workers, from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as its efforts to offer medical treatment to patients.