Abu Dhabi extends fee exemptions for hotels as part of Covid-19 support package

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has extended exemptions of tourism and municipality fees for hotels operating within the emirate until June 30.

The announcement comes following directives from Abu Dhabi Executive Council that are part of the economic stimulus package amid ongoing efforts to support the sector in overcoming challenges from Covid-19.

In response to the global coronavirus pandemic, DCT Abu Dhabi introduced a series of initiatives and stimulus packages over a year ago to support hotel and tourism establishments in the capital.

“This initiative is in line with our vision of sustaining and supporting the tourism sector, especially in the exceptional and urgent circumstances that currently face the sector,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of the tourism and marketing sector at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“This decision supports partners and stakeholders in revitalising the tourism sector and ensuring that it recovers from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, providing hotel and tourism facilities with the opportunity to develop and improve their experiences and products.

“Close collaborations between the public and private sectors are vital, and we are committed to working hand-in-hand to pave the way towards a brighter future.”