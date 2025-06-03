Qatar announces Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday

According to a post by stare-run news agency QNA, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, the Amiri Diwan announced that holidays will be as follows:

First, ministries, other government entities and public institutions: the Eid holiday starts Thursday, Dhu Al-Hijjah 9, 1446, corresponding to June 5, 2025, and ends Monday, Dhu Al-Hijjah 13, 1446, corresponding to June 9, 2025. Employees will resume work Tuesday, Dhu Al-Hijjah 14, 1446, corresponding to June 10, 2025

Second, Qatar Central Bank (QCB), banks, and financial institutions working under the supervision of QCB and Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA): HE the Governor of Qatar Central Bank determines the start and end date of the holiday

Qatar Eid Al Adha