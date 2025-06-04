by Staff Writer

Fujairah Ruler orders release of 112 prisoners for Eid Al Adha 2025

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of 112 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in Fujairah on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour.

The gesture is part of His Highness’ keenness to give prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and bring joy to their families, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) said in a statement.

Major-General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police, thanked H.H. Sheikh Hamad for this gesture.

“[This gesture] will enable the released prisoners to start new lives, contribute to their community, and show good behaviour,” the statement added, citing Major-General Al Kaabi.

