Huda Kattan reclaims full ownership of Huda Beauty, ending TSG Consumer partnership

Huda Beauty, the globally recognised beauty brand founded by Huda Kattan, has announced that it has reclaimed full ownership and will now operate as a fully independent company.

The move concludes an eight-year partnership with private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners, which had acquired a minority stake in 2017.

Kattan, who co-founded the brand in 2013 and currently serves as co-CEO, has officially bought back TSG’s equity, regaining complete control of the company. With this acquisition, Huda Beauty becomes one of the rare major beauty brands that is fully founder-owned.

“Taking back full ownership of Huda Beauty is a deeply very important moment for me,” Kattan said. “It says that while many of us dreamers have visions that we are told are too big or not possible to do alone, in actuality, you have all the power you need to change the world yourself!”

Founded with a $6,000 loan from her sister Alya Kattan, the brand debuted with a range of false eyelashes at Sephora in The Dubai Mall, now the retailer’s top-performing global location. Today, Huda Beauty is co-led by Kattan and her husband, Christopher Goncalo, as co-CEOs, with Alya Kattan overseeing global social strategy.

The company has built its reputation on authenticity, innovation, and transparency. It has eliminated filters and photo editing on its social media channels and has championed a message of self-expression and individuality under the brand’s “Beauty is Self-Made” philosophy.

Huda Kattan, widely known for her influential digital presence, boasts nearly 57 million Instagram followers, over 4.1 million YouTube subscribers, and 10.7 million followers on TikTok.

“This brand was built on passion, creativity, and a desire to challenge the beauty industry,” Kattan said. “As we step into this new chapter, I’m more committed than ever to pushing boundaries, staying true to our roots, and showing up for our incredible community every step of the way.”