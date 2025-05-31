Eid Al Adha 2025 dates announced; UAE petrol prices change; new tax rule revealed; Dubai real estate tokenisation – 10 things you missed this week

The UAE has announced Eid Al Adha holiday dates for the public and private sectors next week.

The long-awaited announcement came during a week which also saw updated tax rules, the imminent change of petrol prices, a Dubai real estate tokenisation project and more.

Catch up on 10 of the biggest news stories this week, as selected by Arabian Business editors.

UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2025 holidays

The UAE has announced Eid Al Adha 2025 holidays for the public and private sectors.

The holidays will begin on 09 Dhu Al-Hijjah 1446 AH, corresponding to Thursday, June 05, 2025, and will continue until 12 Dhu Al-Hijjah 1446 AH, corresponding to Sunday, June 08, 2025.

Official work will resume on Monday, June 09, 2025.

UAE petrol prices to change for June 2025

The UAE is set to announce petrol prices for June 2025 this week.

Petrol prices increased fractionally in May, following two months of increases, although prices for motorists filling up on Super 98, Special 95, E-Plus 91 and diesel have remained stable.

It is currently significantly cheaper to fill up a tank than year ago, with all categories becoming more affordable, despite prices fluctuating throughout the past 12 months.

UAE announces new corporate tax rule for partnerships

The UAE Ministry of Finance has issued a Cabinet Decision introducing a new tax treatment option for unincorporated partnerships.

The move is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance tax transparency and improve the business environment.

Under the Federal Decree-Law No. (47) of 2022 on the Taxation of Corporations and Businesses, unincorporated partnerships are generally regarded as tax transparent entities.

RTA to open a new road in Al Warqa to dramatically reduce Dubai journey times

New Dubai road to cut journey times from 20 minutes to just 3.5

A new road in Dubai will slash journey times in one neighbourhood from 20 minutes to less than four.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to open a new entry and exit point to Al Warqa directly from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road early June 2025, aiming to facilitate smoother access to and from the neighbourhood.

Once complete, the project will increase road capacity by 5,000 vehicles per hour, reduce travel time by 80 per cent—from 20 minutes to just 3.5 minutes—and cut trip distances from 5.7km to 1.5km.

Image: Supplied

Dubai launches first tokenised real estate investment platform

Dubai Land Department (DLD), in partnership with Prypco, has launched the region’s first tokenised real estate investment project through the ‘Prypco Mint’ platform.

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE), and the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) as part of the Real Estate Sandbox.

Zand Digital Bank has been appointed as the banking partner for the pilot phase.

The land sits in Nad Al Sheba 1 within Dubai’s Meydan district.

Dubai real estate: Binghatti acquires massive Nad Al Sheba Land for $6.9bn master-planned residential community

Binghatti Holding Ltd has acquired freehold land spanning over 8 million square feet of gross floor area for its first large-scale master-planned residential community in Dubai.

The Dubai-based real estate developer, known for luxury-branded residences, expects the development to have a total value exceeding AED 25 billion.

The land sits in Nad Al Sheba 1 within Dubai’s Meydan district. The area previously housed the Nad Al Sheba Racecourse, which served as the former venue for the Dubai World Cup. The location maintains connections to major roads and sits near Dubai’s key landmarks.

Real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi reached AED 2.9 billion in April. Image: Supplied

Disneyland Abu Dhabi triggers real estate shift: Price moves, investor interest and new hotspots identified

Disney recently announced a theme park in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, marking its seventh destination globally. According to real estate experts, the announcement is already positively impacting the capital’s property market.

While the project is years from completion, early signs point to growing investor interest, increased inquiries for off-plan units, and early price adjustment discussions.

“Even for an established, world-class tourism and leisure hub, Yas Island’s recent announcement of Disneyland Abu Dhabi is a major touristic coup, and yet another reason why Yas is one of Abu Dhabi’s most dynamic residential investment destinations. The news has put Yas firmly in the spotlight and immediately boosted investor confidence in this world-class destination,” Riyad Magdy, Chairman and Founder, Oia Properties, said in an exclusive interview with Arabian Business.

The expansion into the U.S. comes after Sobha Realty recorded record-breaking sales in 2024. Image: Supplied

EXCLUSIVE: Dubai real estate giant Sobha Realty eyes 3 Texas cities for major U.S. expansion

Dubai-headquartered luxury property developer Sobha Realty has revealed more of its plans to expand into the United States market, with Texas cities forming the “cornerstone” of its international growth strategy.

The company, which has operated in the UAE since 2013, will focus on Dallas, Houston, and Austin for its U.S. debut.

In an exclusive interview with Arabian Business, Ravi Menon — Chairman of Sobha Group — cited the cities’ rapid population growth, strong economic fundamentals, and demand for luxury residential developments as key factors in the decision.

Experts say prime retail hubs like Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates (pictured) will remain attractive thanks to their experiential offerings and strong tourist appeal. Image: Shutterstock

UAE malls in ‘non-prime’ areas could face pressure from Chinese goods diversion amid U.S. tariffs

Chinese goods facing higher US tariffs may increasingly be diverted to markets like the United Arab Emirates, a shift that could pressure pricing and challenge secondary retail locations first, experts said.

The new U.S. tariffs imposed by Donald Trump could create “ripple effects” throughout global supply chains that could eventually reach the UAE market, according to PP Varghese, Head of Professional Services at Cushman & Wakefield Core.

“While the UAE doesn’t heavily import directly from the US, many products pass through complex international supply chains where tariff-related price increases get passed down,” he told Arabian Business.

UAE takes legal action against 30 domestic worker recruitment rulebreakers

The UAE is penalising domestic worker recruitment offices over rule breaking and violations of guidelines.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has taken legal action against 30 domestic worker recruitment offices across the UAE after confirming their involvement in 89 violations flagged during the first three months of 2025.

The measures form part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to implement its integrated field and digital monitoring system, which aims to identify and address any violations by domestic worker recruitment offices and ensure their compliance with relevant legislation.