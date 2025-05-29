UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2025 holidays for private sector

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced the Arafah and Eid Al Adha holidays for the private sector.

Private sector holidays will begin on Thursday, June 5, 2025 until Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Official work will resume on Monday, June 09, 2025.

“On the occasion of Arafat Day and Eid Al-Adha, the period from Thursday 5 June to Sunday 8 June 2025 will be an official paid holiday for all private sector employees across the UAE,” the authority announced via its official Instagram platform.

On Wednesday, the holidays for Arafah and Eid Al Adha for ministries and federal entities were announced. The holidays will begin on 09 Dhu Al-Hijjah 1446 AH, corresponding to Thursday, June 05, 2025, and will continue until 12 Dhu Al-Hijjah 1446 AH, corresponding to Sunday, June 08, 2025.

The announcement was made in line with the approved public sector holiday calendar and follows the Hijri Islamic calendar.