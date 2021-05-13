Abu Dhabi creates new council to oversee development of free zones

Abu Dhabi has created a new council to oversee the development of free zones in the emirate and review legislation governing each of them.

The Executive Council of Abu Dhabi has issued a decision to form the Free Zones Council, chaired by the head of the Department of Economic Development Abu Dhabi. Its members will include one representative from each of the operational entities of free zones across the emirate.

Free zones include Abu Dhabi Airport Free Zone, Abu Dhabi Global Market (pictured below), Masdar City, Khalifa Industrial Zone – Abu Dhabi and twofour54.

According to a statement, the council aims to propose the policy of free zones and submit them to the Executive Council.

Under the resolution, the Abu Dhabi Free Zones Council will work on research and studies on free zone work and propose appropriate solutions for their development, the statement said.

The Abu Dhabi Executive Board has entrusted the Free Zones Council with the task of adopting key non-financial performance indicators for free zones with the support of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

The decision to launch the Free Zones Council was based on efforts to keep pace with the rapid development of free zones and their importance in supporting economic growth, the statement added.